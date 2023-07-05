Rescue and Adoption

Hearts Melt as Dog With Brain Stem Injury Wants to Play: 'Trying Her Best'

By
A dog with a brain stem injury who was trying her best to join in with the other dogs at a park has delighted internet users, who can't get enough of her joyful behavior.

A viral video shared by TikTok user @adventuresofmaddie on June 8 showed rescue dog Maddie enjoying some time in the dog park while the other pups ran around gleefully. Because of her brain stem injury, Maddie's mobility is compromised and she is partially blind, so keeping up with the other dogs is a difficult task.

The video has gone viral since it was posted, with more than 500,000 views and over 66,000 likes. Over the clip, a caption reads: "When your partially blind dog born with a brainstem injury wants to play but doesn't know how to."

Dog playing in the park
A stock image shows a black dog playing in the park. A video of a rescue dog with a brain injury trying her best to join in at a dog park has gone viral on TikTok. amadpanda/Getty Images

Fortunately for the partially blind rescue pup, she was just happy to be there, and her owner said, "She's trying her best." Despite her disabilities, being at the dog park allows Maddie to observe the fun from a distance and join in when she feels ready.

Brain injuries have many causes in dogs, according to the VCA Animal Hospitals website. These can include a forceful trauma, prolonged lack of oxygen in the blood, lack of blood to the brain, a prolonged seizure, infectious diseases, cardiac arrest or a brain tumor.

The MSD Veterinary Manual says injuries to the brain stem can lead to a loss of balance, limb weakness, hyperactive reflexes, stupor and, in the most serious cases, a coma. If the dog has an injured cerebellum, this can result in a lack of coordination between its head and legs, tremors and a loss of balance.

@adventuresofmaddie

Shes trying her best fyprescuedogsoftiktok

♬ Wouldn't It Be Nice - The Beach Boys

While it isn't clear what Maddie's brain injury is, her owner said that she was born with it and that she continues to take life at her own pace.

Maddie's owner has shared videos about the rescue dog to highlight her determination to have fun in spite of her brain stem injury. More than 1,000 people have commented on the video and Maddie's sheer happiness to be at the dog park.

One comment reads: "That sweet baby. She is trying her best and it's more than enough."

Another person wrote: "She's having a good time at her own pace."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to @adventuresofmaddie via Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

