Two inseparable dogs have taken the internet by storm, as they're seen copying each other's every move.

The adorable video of the Labrador mixed breeds was shared on TikTok (@benthewonderdog), showing the dogs shadowing each other. Their owner even refers to them as "my little clones" because they're so in tune with one another.

The caption layered over the video reads: "When the internet discovers me and my brother do everything at the same time, the same way," which was certainly no exaggeration.

At first the duo are seen guarding the house and peering through the fence together, before being shown walking round the house in identical movements. The duo even decided to shake off at exactly the same time.

When animals mirror each other, it's known as allelomimetic behavior, and it's not just exclusive to dogs. Depending on the type of animal, allelomimetic behavior can occur in a number of ways. If one dog starts barking, it might set off the other dogs, or they might chase after each other as they're copying each other's playful energy.

As dogs are inherently pack animals, they begin showing signs of this behavior from as early as five weeks old by following and copying their companions in the litter.

Dog trainer Leigh Siegfried, of Opportunity Barks, says that it can be very common for dogs that grow up together to show this level of synchronicity, especially when they're of a similar age.

Dogs are often very social animals so they will model their behavior on the dogs, or other animals, they see regularly – so if that's another dog they live with then they become very closely bonded.

Siegfried told Newsweek: "I think it's more common for dogs that grow up together, or dogs who have a really tight bond to model and move with each other.

"There are some times when you'll observe dogs that live in a household together and they're a super bonded pair, and it will look like they share a brain."

She also explained that dogs with a more confident nature might be less inclined to follow and copy other animals, because they're happy with their own behavior.

The hilarious video of Ben and Charlie mirroring each other has generated over 2.8 million views on TikTok so far, and more than 489,000 likes.

It has also received hundreds of comments from impressed and bemused social media users, who just can't get enough of the synchronized dogs.

One TikTok user jokingly commented: "So you don't have two dogs...you have the same dog twice."

Another comment on the video reads: "There's a glitch in the matrix."

