Dog Bypasses Owner's Efforts to Stop Him Sitting on Furniture in Funny Clip

A dog named Ralph has delighted the internet after a video of him finding an alternative way to sit on his owner's furniture, which previously had been rearranged because of him, went viral on social media.

In the post, shared on TikTok on Sunday by his owner, under the username ralphy_the_ruffian, the cavoodle, a mix between a poodle and a cavalier King Charles spaniel, can be seen sitting on his owner's couch staring out of the window, even though the furniture had been partly dismantled to discourage him from climbing on it.

A caption along with the clip explains: "We tried to rearrange the furniture so Ralph wouldn't sit on it." Followed by: "He is resourceful."

According to pet wellness expert Wag, just like humans, dogs can get bored inside the house, and looking outside the window is a coping mechanism for them.

Their website states: "Sometimes, it is called 'environmental enrichment.' Dogs are wired differently than humans, and watching the simple activity that is happening outdoors, can be the best distraction and give your dog something to do.

"It is their connection to the outdoor world, to nature, and to any other people or animals that they may be watching. It can help bring excitement to their day."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 560,000 views and 46,800 likes.

One user, nowheregal, commented: "Dogs NEED to look out the window." And ADayInOnePlace said: "He needs a window seat. Get him one NOW." thisismytiktokkk added: "It's important for inside dogs to be able to people/neighbor watch." Chrissy.elle1 joked: "Neighborhood watch."

Pudding ninja wrote: "The neighborhood needs him on guard duty." And Minigirl Kruze said: "Haha, you made his view better." Toya Danielle added: "Lol this is my dog looking thru the bushes, I feel like he can barely see."

Another user, Kiley, commented: "Don't have a dog if they're not allowed on the furniture. it's called FURniture for a reason." And Harper said: "The way the cushion is propped up so he could sit comfortably lol I say get him a cat tree."

Clifton.tails added: "He probably appreciates the new spot to enjoy, he needs an elevated place to watch outside!" And Freckles12 wrote: "You may as well put a bench there...looking out makes him happy- I understand that."

Newsweek reached out to ralphy_the_ruffian for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

