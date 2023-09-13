Dog Returned To Shelter Can't Stop Smiling After Leaving With New Family

The moment a dog beamed from ear to ear as he stood with his new owner has been captured by a shelter volunteer.

Nine-year-old Bruno was returned to Florida-based SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center for the second time as his doting owner fell ill. The owner sadly passed away on September 7 leaving his furry side-kick behind.

While Bruno was heartbroken about the loss, he tried his best to stay positive and touched the hearts of the shelter staff and internet users.

The SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center executive director Susan Naylor told Newsweek: "Bruno spent every moment with his dad so he is used to being with someone. We can tell he is sad when he is in a kennel.

"He is a dog that is happy to be near and included, it doesn't matter what is going on as long as he is there with someone."

Life hasn't been easy for Bruno; he was surrendered in March 2021 and spent 13 months in the shelter before adoption.

"Bruno was in his owner's care for 435 days until we began temporarily boarding him at the beginning of 2023. He would be in our care for a few days while his owner received medical care in a hospital," told Naylor.

On August 30, his owner was hospitalized and left with no choice but to surrender Bruno again. During this time, the shelter made an "exception" and shared the canine's story on its Facebook page on September 11.

Naylor wrote a lengthy post describing Bruno as "a perfect gentleman" and telling followers about the weekend he spent glued to her hip.

She said: "I didn't have the heart to put him back in his kennel, so I decided to bring him home with me."

She explained he spent the weekend helping her around the house, including doing yard work and sharing her bed.

Naylor wrote: "I have to say he is literally perfect."

She concluded the post by offering to pay the adoption fee for whoever took him home.

"He needs stability and a soft place to sleep at night. He was the easiest houseguest I've ever had and I know he's got the perfect home waiting for him," she wrote.

The adoption plea was a hit online and racked up more than 960 likes and the following day, he was adopted.

Shelby Montgomery, the public relations and community engagement coordinator for Bruno's adoption center, told Newsweek: "His new family had another dog that met Bruno too and they got along great.

"Bruno was ready to go! He couldn't wait to walk out of the building and get in the car to go home."

While this is great news for Bruno, it is far from the reality for many senior dogs who reside in a shelter. Often they are overlooked because of their age but Naylor couldn't vouch for them anymore if she tried.

She told Newsweek: "I could write a book about why senior dogs are better, they are my favorite. They are happy to be there with you, Bruno is a perfect example.

"They don't want to get up at 5 a.m. to go outside like puppies and they are often well-behaved. Seniors are so happy to be part of the family, they are almost always easier to blend in."

Each year 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet 'Shelter Watch Report' found. Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

While shelter animals receive a lot of love from the staff; nothing beats a place to call home. Montgomery, told Newsweek they currently have 35 dogs in the shelter and 30 in foster homes.

Montgomery and Naylor encouraged adopters to consider an older dog as they still have a lot of love to give.

Montgomery told Newsweek: "Bruno's story is sad and resonates with a lot of people but we do have a lot of senior dogs with similar stories who are looking for homes too."

