'Trust Is Gone': Dog Catches Owner Feeding Slice of Ham to Canine Brother

By
Dogs, just like children, can get jealous of each other, so it's important to treat them exactly the same, or face the consequences.

One person who learned this the hard way is the owner of the rottweiler Boss and the German shepherd-rottweiler cross May. In the video by @_bossandmay_, which has over 188,000 views on TikTok, both May and Boss can be seen independently standing on two legs, staring through the window into the lounge from the backyard.

"I was once caught feeding my dog a slice of ham while my other dog was out for a pee and now the trust is gone," reads the caption. "Now before they go to the toilet [they] need to check that they're not missing out on anything." Another adds: "Actions have consequences."

@_bossandmay_

Actions have consequences😅 #dog #dogtok #dogsoftiktok #bossandmay #fyp #foryou #doglover #doggo #cutedog #funnydog #rottweiler #germanshepherd #shepweiler #gsdoftiktok

♬ Funny Music - Background Music for Video Edits
@_bossandmay_

While these two canine siblings are simply making sure they don't miss out on a tasty snack, there is a behavior that can become problematic in dogs, known as food guarding.

Keeping possessions or food from people or other animals is a normal behavior in dogs, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). "Wild animals who successfully protect their valuable resources—such as food, mates and living areas—are more likely to survive in the wild than those who don't."

Food guarding can be a problem, however, when this behavior becomes aggressive, whether to humans or other dogs.

"Resource guarding in dogs can range from relatively benign behavior, like running away with a coveted item or growling at an approaching person, to full-blown aggression, such as biting or chasing a person away," says the ASPCA. "Some dogs only direct resource guarding toward certain people, often strangers. Other dogs guard their resources from all people."

Food guarding is not usually something that needs to be treated in most cases, adds the ASPCA. "Plenty of pet parents with food-guarding dogs simply take reasonable precautions to ensure everyone's safety. They leave their dogs alone while they're eating, or they might even feed their dogs in a separate room, in a crate or behind a barrier. They provide their dogs with adequate amounts of food so that their dogs feel less motivated to guard. They never attempt to take away stolen or scavenged food from their dogs."

If the behavior does continue, or become more aggressive, seek help from a professional.

"The treatments used for food guarding are desensitization combined with counterconditioning," says the ASPCA. "They're highly effective but fairly complex and detailed."

sog
A small dog, a larger one and one food bowl. A canine owner has said online how she has lost the trust of her pets. smrm1977/Getty Images

Users on TikTok loved the funny video. "I've got one dog that sniffs the other's mouth if he thinks he's been slighted," wrote one. "This is hilarious. I sneak each of my dogs food when the others aren't looking," commented another.

"The sad face of food fomo [fear of missing out] PTSD! The trauma is real.....," posted a third.

Newsweek has reached out to @_bossandmay_ via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC