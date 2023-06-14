Dog Caught Letting Her Intrusive Thoughts Win While Playing With Foster Pup

Older siblings often tend to be quite rough with their brothers and sisters, and it seems like the same goes for dogs.

A dog called Ili recently went viral after letting her "intrusive thoughts" win while playing with her younger foster sibling.

In a post shared on TikTok earlier in June by the pets' owner, under the username Andreal.corbin, the Australian shepherd mix can be seen laying down on the floor, bonding with her new foster puppy sibling. While initially she's calm and loving, by the time the clip is over she ends up giving her crying sibling a pat, probably trying to stop it from whining.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "Watching my one-year-old dog be so calm and sweet with our new foster babies when she lets her intrusive thoughts win." Followed by: "Overall, Ili has been surprisingly good with the foster puppies!" Further down in the comments, they also added: "Just a tiiiiiny lil boop..."

A file photo of a dog and a puppy. A dog giving his foster sibling a "tiiiiiny lil boop" has gone viral. Getty Images

According to dog training experts at Clicker Training, while some dogs enjoy having puppies around, not every single dog likes puppies. Moreover, some dogs don't tolerate puppies at all, and can end up having over-the-top reactions that could harm the puppy.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.2 million views and 464,100 likes.

One user, doll, commented: "Did you see that look in her eyes? she's been wanting to do that for a while." And Dr. C. Phd, MSW said: "This needs "I'm not gonna do it I'm just thinking about. Ok, I did it!" savannajohnson added: "Is this a husky puppy? We adopted 2 husky mixed puppies & the markings are the same as yours!"

Megan Phillips wrote: "She said 'Is this the snooze button?" And annawright2000 joked: "She said 'maybe if I just punch it it will be quiet.....?" SammieBear. Said: "She's like 'Hush it already, you're fine." And MissFatality710 added: "She said I'll give you something to cry about."

Another user, Cassie, commented: "Lmaoooo her impulsive thoughts won, also, so cute." And India said: "She said 'Does this thing come with an off switch." Hikkimiyori added: "She joked: 'Omg a new squeaky toy?" Adderall Fairy added: "Oldest sibling energy to the max."

Destiny wrote: "She looked at y'all like 'ok then you do something about it." And Kallie said: "Maybe he was just trying to pet the puppy. that's what my dog does to any dog that is smaller. She especially loves petting our neighbor's dogs."

Newsweek reached out to Andreal.corbin for comment via email. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

