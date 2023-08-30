Dog Caught in Owner's Bed Eating Cereals Delights Viewers: 'Doesn't Care'

If dogs had their way they'd eat everything nonstop, so as a dog owner, if you're not carefully monitoring them at all times, you may end up at the emergency vet clinic.

A dog called Charlie has left the internet in stitches after a video of him snacking on his owner's bed, refusing to listen to her, went viral on social media last week.

In the viral clip shared on TikTik last Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Jacquiegriffith, the basset hound can be seen lying on his owner's bed, munching on Cheerios cereals, which he scattered all over the sheets to grab more easily.

Stock image of a basset hound. A dog eating Cheerios in bed has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

The hilarious post, which quickly got millions of viewers all over the internet, comes with a caption that says: "He doesn't care." Followed by: "Bad Charlie!"

You may be wondering whether your dog can actually eat Cheerios and the answer is yes, in small quantities. According to pet wellness experts at Rover, Cheerios cereals are actually low in sugar so if eaten in small portions they won't harm your dog. However, they don't provide much benefit either since, as they put it, they're just empty calories while dogs actually need a high-energy diet.

"Avoid Cheerios where possible. If you offer them as a treat, do so sparingly. It's best to stick with a more beneficial cereal, like bran flakes, which actually provide your dog a healthy boost," the website added.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.5 million views and 291,700 likes on the platform.

One user, JujuLouise, commented: "I don't think he should be in trouble because he made a mess but he's cleaning it up." And kellied77 said: "Love how he took them to the bed to get comfy and eat."

MistaG19 wrote: "He does not care one single bit that you walked in on that." And Erica L. Heaton said: "When it's one of those days where you just want to eat dry cereal in bed all day. mood pupper." Juniper added: "Smart dog. Brought them right into the bedroom to chill out and snack."

Newsweek reached out to Jacquiegriffith for comment via TikTok chat. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.