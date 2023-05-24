An almost 1-year old golden retriever has been caught sneaking out of bed to watch TV at 5 a.m., and the show he was watching has delighted viewers on TikTok.

In the video posted by @bamboltrouble, Bambol the retriever can be seen sitting upright directly in front of the television. He is watching a program about abandoned puppies, staring intently at the screen.

"My wife woke up and saw this," the original poster wrote. "My son must have set the TV to wake up at 5...It's about puppies being abandoned. Dogs really do have feelings!"

Is My Dog Watching TV?

'Is my dog watching TV' is a heavily searched term on Google. There are plenty of videos on social media like this one, apparently showing a dog transfixed by a show. Are they watching TV? And if so, what can they see?

Despite the popular belief that dogs see in black and white, they actually see in color, but not in the same way as humans. They are what we would call 'color blind' as they have only two color receptors, or cones, in their eyes. Most humans have three, allowing us to see a broader range of colors. In dogs, the two receptors pick up wavelengths of light in blue and yellow, meaning that all colors they see will be a combination of the two. Instead of seeing a bright red ball, a dog will most likely see a brown ball, and instead of lush fresh grass, it will probably seem a bit more dull and dehydrated to a dog.

Color isn't the only difference between a human's and a dog's vision. Dogs can process movements and visual information faster than humans. If you throw a tennis ball toward a dog, it will appear like it is moving slightly slower to a canine than a human. This allows it to catch it more accurately, or react to it, according to a study from 2013 published in the journal Animal Behaviour.

It's also possible for dogs to recognize other canines, even in 2D and on a screen, according to a 2013 study published in Animal Cognition. Nine dogs were shown pictures of various human and animal faces, including canines, 144 pairs of pictures in total, to determine whether they could discriminate any type of dog from other species. Also, could they group all dogs together, whatever the breed, into a single category? All nine dogs successfully grouped the images, and the results suggested that canines have the ability to discriminate between species and form a 'dog' category, in spite of the huge variability within their species.

"Awww so beautiful and touching. Dogs are so compassionate," commented one user, while another wrote: "The puppy is watching their favorite soap opera. Yes they have feelings."

