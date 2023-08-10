Dog Chained to House With Carabiner in Leg Gets New Life in Emotional Clip

A rescue dog called Braveheart has broken hearts online after the shelter that helped him find a new, loving family shared the details of his harrowing rescue story.

In a post shared on TikTok in June under the username @waldosrescue, the shelter wrote that Braveheart, formerly known as Caterpillar, was found with a carabinier placed inside his leg chained to his house in Georgia. He was being attacked by the neighbors' dogs.

A caption along with the video added: "He was taken to animal control and brought to Tift animal shelter [in Tifton, Georgia]. They named him Braveheart due to how resilient, strong, and kind he was despite his story. Waldo's pulled him out of the shelter and brought him to NYC.

"He was paired with an amazing foster who showed him love, support, and patience. They bonded instantly and even fell in love so much they couldn't let him go. Now he's found his forever home with them! The first and only home to show him [the] happy, beautiful life he so deserves."

A dog chained to a house. A canine rescued by a shelter has now found his forever home after being attached to his former home. Getty Images

The World Animal Foundation says that the United States is ranked 31st in the world for the toughest animal cruelty laws. However, 10 million animals still die from abuse every year in this country, 60 percent of which are dogs, and 18 percent cats. Forty-five percent of these deaths come from neglect, and about 10 percent from stabbing or mutilation.

The video of Braveheart quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 643,000 views and more than 36,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Ashee, commented: "There's no way what I just saw was real. And he lived? And walked? I have no words." And Tammy Herrell-Kling posted: "Happy now. Beautiful." Lemon_Drops added: "They should dust for fingerprints in these abuse cases..."

Rob wrote: "Some evil people in [the] world how can someone do that." And Courtenyay posted: "No living thing deserves that type of pain. love him."

Another user, Wendywanderstheworld, commented: "So glad he is safe and loved now." And hazelcumming56 wrote: "Them..poor wee lamb so happy he found his forever home. he so deserves it."

JP MARSHALL added: "From the worst way to live to the happiest looking dog that u you will mean the world to him." And doggg229 commented: "Bless him and you. He deserves a happy life."

Newsweek reached out to @waldosrescue for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.