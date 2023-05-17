Cop Chased by Dog After Turning Up to Wrong House Has Internet in Stitches

A video of a dog chasing a policeman away from a home has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received almost 900,000 views.

The clip, shared by @itsbrittany1000 on Thursday, shows a Weimaraner running out from a front porch towards a figure standing on the side of the house. The cop initially appeared to approach the house before being chased away by the dog.

A message overlaid on the video reads: "When the cops show up to the wrong house looking for somebody and your dog is out."

The dog's reaction to the cop is unsurprising as canines may be instinctively wired to protect owners, according to an April 2020 study in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One. It looked at whether canines would release their "seemingly trapped" owners from a large box. Dogs rescued the owner more often when the person "called for help" (the distress test) than when they "read aloud calmly" (the reading test).

The study found that "dogs were as likely to release their distressed owner as to retrieve treats from inside the box, indicating that rescuing an owner may be a highly rewarding action for dogs."

The Weimaraner in the viral clip was seen running back onto the front porch after the police officer sprinted across to the other side of the road, opposite the house.

A caption shared with the post reads: "I spoke with the cop. He is fine and so is my dog, but it's funny now that it's done and over with! He [the Weimaraner] also has a wireless fence [designed to help contain dogs] so he can only be in the yard."

In a later comment, the original poster wrote that the dog has a collar and "the monitor is in the house, so he can only get so many feet away from it before it beeps then shocks."

The clip has left TikTok users in stitches, with patrickandjessica writing: "...I believe the cop knows his limits now. glad both are ok." MezzysMusic added: "rumor has it that cop is still running."

Talia69 wrote that the Weimaraner must have been thinking, "not in my yard buddy!"

User jonathanstover912 commented, "that's a good boy," while jpeal67 posted: "What a GREAT dog!"

