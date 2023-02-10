An adorable video of a seven-year-old Golden Retriever choosing a toy at the store has gone viral with over 600,00 views.

In the video, Jasmine Nguyen explains that she just popped into the store to grab tampons, when her Golden Retriever, Gnarles Barkley, picked out a green dinosaur toy.

"Look what he found," she says, before adding, "It's coming home with us".

One user commented, "You can't say no to those eyes!!!".

Why Do Dogs Need Toys?

Dogs can get attached to inanimate objects, it might be an specially bought toy, one of your old socks, or maybe even a rock.

The Humane Society argues that toys for dogs are not a luxury, but a necessity. Important for the wellbeing of your pet, toys provide mental stimulation, stave off boredom, and can be a bonding experience between dog and owner.

It's important to take precautions when picking out a toy for your pet, and take into account your pet's size, activity level and preferences.

The Humane Society said: "The things that are usually most attractive to dogs are often the very things that are the most dangerous. Dog-proof your home by removing string, ribbon, rubber bands, children's toys, pantyhose and other inedible items that could be swallowed."

Toys are just as important for blind dogs, as research has found that vision and smell are linked in dogs, and toys that you can hide food in or that have a scent or a noise can be good.

The Humane Society offers a warning about toys made from rawhide, as it can pose a choking risk and should be supervised.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals agree that toys are essential for dogs, arguing that they help build independence.

"Toys keep your pooch entertained while you're not there, so they learn that they can have fun while you're not there. They'll also be more likely to give you your space when you're trying to get things done at home," it added.

Toys can also help your dog relax and "give your pup more control of their environment which also helps to keep their stress levels at bay, adding, "and the more toys they have to choose from, the more relaxed they'll feel."

The online comments came in thick and fast. Nickey said, "He's so happy." Jen Absolutely agreed, "100 percent yes. If my dog wants it, he's getting it—every single time."

Liana Ez commented: "Lol why did I think you found the dog lol".

Newsweek has reached out to Jasmine Nguyen for comment.

