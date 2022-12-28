Dog's Unique Way of Coming Indoors Sparks Delight: 'The Queen Has Arrived'

A dog owner has shared footage of the unique way their pampered pooch is brought into the house, sparking a glut of comments on the topic of spoiled pets.

A clip of Hazel the bichon poo - a cross between the bichon frisé and the toy or miniature poodle, also known as a poochon - being let inside was shared to TikTok under the handle hazelthebichonpoo.

In the video, Hazel can be seen waiting near a window located just above the kitchen sink. Seconds later, the window is opened, and Hazel's bed is lifted to allow the young dog to step straight from the cold outdoors and directly into her favorite snuggle spot.

The video, which has already been viewed more than 4.5 million times, was posted alongside the hashtag "spoiled," with Hazel's owner evidently happy to admit they go above and beyond for their pet.

In a survey of 2,000 pet owners conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zesty Paws, 65 percent of respondents admitted that they spoil their pets on a daily basis.

Elsewhere, 60 percent of millennial and Gen Z respondents in their 20s said they spoil their pets every day, celebrating birthdays and splashing out on new toys or extra treats.

Meanwhile, 57 percent of those quizzed said they spoil their pets "24/7," with 44 percent celebrating their pet's birthday with a party, and 42 percent enjoying holidays.

Interestingly, while 70 percent of women said they enjoy spoiling their pets, 61 percent of men also stated they get joy from treating their pets to anything they want.

Whether it's belly rubs, long walks, fancy cooked food or a new toy, it would appear many have a serious soft spot when it comes to their pets.

Hazel's owner fits firmly into that category. Not that anyone commenting on the video is complaining all that much, though, with many simply eager to bask in the cuteness of it all.

Sasha_benoit341 posted that it was "so adorable," with Jeannie Jeans commenting: "she's so cute please stop." Wooftent, meanwhile, applauded Hazel's owner for their novel approach to getting their dog indoors, writing: "This is clever and cute!"

Elsewhere, pet lovers seemed happy to poke fun at the dog's approach in the video. "Why no red carpet?" SassyFrasser wrote, with BigBird adding: "She's trained you so well."

Jessica Reveles posted: "The queen has arrived," while BlameItOnTikTok commented: "this is the origin story of The Diva."

Mayorratrattington wrote: "They need one of those lil Royal red pillows," with Indianna agreeing: "that bed should be more 'red carpet' colored."

Newsweek contacted Rosiethebichonpoo for comment.

