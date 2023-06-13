Dog Cries at Pictures of Deceased Canine Best Friend in Heartbreaking Video

A rescue dog has been filmed crying over pictures of his recently departed canine sibling in a heartbreaking video posted to TikTok.

Pet owner Zoe Ansary adopted both Bosco and Sophie. Though the two dogs could not have been more different, they formed a special bond.

It was a bond that was tragically broken following the sad death of Sophie. While Ansary is still mourning the death of her beloved rescue dog, it would appear she is not alone in that respect with Bosco shown to be similarly struggling with the loss.

Stock image of a sad dog and a photograph of another dog. A clip showing a canine "crying" at pictures of his old dog companion has been tugging at heartstrings online. Getty/Nektarstock/sanjagrujic

The loss of a beloved pet has been known to leave some animal lovers, quite literally, brokenhearted. In 2017, The New England Journal of Medicine reported on an instance where a Texas woman suffered what doctors later diagnosed as "broken heart syndrome."

According to the report, she had recently lost her 9-year-old Yorkshire Terrier and the extreme stress of the situation had led to something called takotsubo cardiomyopathy, a medical disorder in which the left ventricular of the heart balloons temporarily, resulting in symptoms more commonly associated with a heart attack.

While Bosco doesn't appear to be wrestling with anything quite so extreme, in a video posted to TikTok by Ansary under the handle bosco.and.the.fam, he certainly appears to be struggling.

In the 50-second clip, which has been watched over 5.7 million times on the platform, Ansary shows previous footage of Bosco and Sophie enjoying walks and snuggles together.

The video then cuts to Bosco, sitting in front of a laptop computer, looking at pictures of Sophie. At one point, he moves close to the screen, touching it with his nose, as if trying to reach out to his recently deceased sister.

If any further proof of Bosco's mood in the video were needed, he can be heard audibly crying on the clip, as if hoping somehow his cries will bring Sophie back. "Who is that?" Ansary asks. It appears as if Bosco is ready to answer, with the pooch letting out a stifled whimper, though he stops short of responding fully.

The video, which can be seen here, ends with him staring at a picture of Sophie on a tablet device in the family garden, where Bosco can once again be heard whimpering in sadness at her not being there. "He feels the pain of losing her too," an onscreen caption reads.

Bosco's sense of loss was keenly felt among those watching the video. "This just broke my heart," one viewer wrote. "That poor baby. I'm so sorry for y'all's loss." A second user commented: "He's crying and now I'm crying," with a third writing: "This was really tough to watch. It's good to know we're never alone in our grief."

Elsewhere, one viewer said: "This is the most heartbreaking thing I've ever seen."

Commenting alongside her video, Ansary said: "Bosco has suffered many losses in his short time on Earth. He misses Sophie just as much as we do."

