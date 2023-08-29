Funny

Dog Begs To Join Neighbor's Daycare but Has Instant 'Regret' in Viral Clip

By
Funny Pets Dogs Animal behavior Animals

A video of a dog appearing a bit lost after joining a crowd of other canines at a daycare session has gone viral on TikTok.

The video was posted four days ago by @dogtownva and had 1.5 million views at the time of writing. A caption shared with the post simply says: "Meet Willow." A message overlaid on the clip reads: "When the neighbor's dog wants to join daycare."

The footage shows a dog standing up against the side of a wooden fence, looking up at the camera, as a voice is heard saying, "Willow, you wanna come over?" A hand later reaches over to open the fence and lets the dog come to the other side.

Dog looking over the fence.
A stock image of a dog looking over a fence. A video of a dog desperate to join other canines at a dog daycare next door, before "immediately" regretting it, has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The pup is later seen sitting at the center of the yard, appearing bewildered, surrounded by several dogs running past it. Willow flashes a blank stare at the camera as the video ends.

Despite the dog's seemingly nervous, antisocial stance in the viral clip, our canine friends are social beings capable of forming strong relationships with both dogs and humans.

The findings of a March 2019 study published in Scientific Reports showed that "dogs can form relationships of comparable qualities with both humans and other dogs, and that these relationships vary along multiple components across different partners."

Stanley Coren is a professor emeritus in the department of psychology at the University of British Columbia and the author of several books about dogs.

In a February 2013 article for Psychology Today, Coren said: "Dogs that have been properly socialized will congenially approach virtually anything that is alive, regardless of its species, and, unless they receive hostile signals, they will attempt to establish a good-natured relationship."

@dogtownva

Meet Willow #willow #fyp #dogdaycare

♬ original sound - Dogtownva

"Although dogs are happiest when they are in a social situation, the species that they are interacting with is less important than the quality of the interactions," Coren noted.

Several TikTok users were delighted by the dog's reaction in the viral clip.

User amberhamblet735 wrote: "When an introvert shows up to a party and immediately wants to leave." The original poster replied: "Fomo [fear of missing out] or no mo."

MidEvlDed said the dog must have been thinking "actually, I...I regret this."

Paulette wrote: "He doesn't look too sure that he made the right decision."

Becky noted: "She just wanted to know who all was there. She's ready to go now."

Patience Deaton said: "She wanted to be involved, so cute," and janep901 agreed, noting: "Awww, so sweet! She wanted to be included!"

Jasmine Price said: "Aww! The new student nervousness."

User shellywaltersgmail.com wrote: "Pup will eventually fit it. 1st day of school is a bit overwhelming. give it a 2 days more."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 01
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 01
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC