Dog Starts 'Crying' as Owner Bride Walks Down the Aisle at Wedding

A dog named Nick found himself overcome with emotion as his owner walked down the aisle on her wedding day.

Weddings can be emotional affairs, and it's not uncommon for guests to shed a tear or two upon first sight of the bride. But dogs crying? That's more unusual.

Dogs are an increasingly prominent presence at nuptials across America, with a recent poll of 2,000 dog owners showing that 60 percent knew someone who had their dog at their wedding.

According to the survey, which was commissioned by Amazon Handmade and conducted by OnePoll, the most popular roles for dogs on the big day included ring bearer (50 percent), flower girl (17 percent) and page boy (13 percent).

Meanwhile, 9 percent said they would have their dog serve as best man.

Sawyer Jones has been shooting weddings for a decade and told Newsweek that pets are incorporated into "roughly 10 percent" of the weddings he works at each year.

However, he admitted he had never seen a reaction quite like Nick's during the wedding of his owners, Sarah and Dallas Heyden, at Cedarwood Weddings in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a video shared to TikTok, Nick can be heard "crying" as Sarah begins to make her way down the aisle with the brother of the groom. Eager to comfort their canine companion, Dallas can be heard assuring Nick, "it's OK."

When that fails to calm him, Dallas resorts to lifting Nick up and holding him as Sarah approaches, giving the dog a perfect view of the proceedings.

"Nick is a big part of their life, and they wanted to make sure he was included," Jones said. "He lives with them, travels with them and is a part of their family."

Jones said that even as Sarah approached during the ceremony the dog "let out a few more howls to bring her the rest of the way" and added to the emotion of the occasion.

Shortly after she was walked down the aisle by the brother of the groom, Nick started crying. As Sarah headed down the aisle, the dog let out a few more howls to bring her the rest of the way.

"The reaction isn't common. In fact, this is the first one I've seen react like this," Jones said. "The groom was a bit embarrassed that the dog was making a fuss but obviously thought it was cute. The bride was happy to know the pup was excited to see her."

Though dogs have been known to join in with everything from the tossing of the bouquet to the bride and groom's first dance, Jones said Nick's involvement was a little more short and sweet.

"He was around for several photos, but due to his small size they did not want him wandering around with drunk wedding guests after the ceremony," he said.

It all added up to a day to remember for Sarah, Dallas and, of course, Nick.

