Heartwarming

Dog Demanding That Owner Hold His Paw During Car Ride Melts Hearts

By
Heartwarming Dogs Animals Animal behavior Pets

Dogs offer us conditional love and companionship that can be an ideal treatment for mental health problems, trauma and loneliness, to name a few.

An adorable video of a dog demanding to have his paw held while out driving with his owner has shown yet again the unique bond dogs can develop with their owners, and delighted viewers online.

In the video posted to the TikTok page @itsgatsbytime, which has 6.7 million views at time of writing, a Cirneco dell'Etna dog named Gatsby can be seen sitting in the front seat of the car while his owner holds his paw. At one point, the owner lets go of his paw and Gatsby immediately lets his displeasure be known and demands that his paw is held.

Cirneco dell'Etna
A stock image of a Cirneco dell'Etna. A Cirneco dell'Etna named Gatsby has melted hearts online after demanding that his owner holds his paw the whole car ride. undefined undefined/Getty Images

In a follow-up video, Gatsby's other owner, who is filming from the back seat, accuses the sweet puppy of stealing her seat. The caption simply reads, "Daddy's boy."

"A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself," said 19th-century American humorist Josh Billings.

Our pets love us unconditionally, and scientists have discovered that interacting with a friendly animal can lower blood pressure, slow the heart rate and have a positive effects on the body's levels of stress-modulating hormones, including cortisol and dopamine.

@itsgatsbytime

🥺 daddy’s boy ❤️ #dogsoftiktok #cirnecodelletna #puppylove #dogstagram

♬ original sound - Gatsby
@itsgatsbytime

If you haven't heard of a Cirneco dell'Etna, it is "likely that the breed has existed in Sicily since its ancestors arrived on its craggy shores some 3,000 years ago in the holds of ships piloted by those master traders of the ancient world, the Phoenicians," according to the American Kennel Club. They take their name from Mount Etna, the largest volcano in Europe that sits on the east coast of Italy, and were selectively bred over many centuries to become specialist rabbit hunters.

Users on TikTok loved the video.

"Unconditional love. Nothing like it. So soothing to the soul," said one user, while another said, "This is the sweetest thing EVER!!." "I have a senior Dachshund that does the same thing. Best copilot ever," shared another user.

Newsweek has reached out to @itsgatsbytime via Instagram for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC