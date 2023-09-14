Funny

Husky Pup's Reaction to Seeing Wild Moose for First Time Melts Hearts

By
Funny Dogs Pets Wildlife Life

Seeing a wild animal for the first time can be an exciting experience (unless it catches you unawares), and there's no reason why our pets wouldn't want to join in sometimes.

In an adorable video on TikTok, a man can be seen observing a wild moose mother and its baby from his balcony in Wyoming's Jackson Hole Valley. Held up in his arms is his miniature husky, Katmai, who intensely watches the large animals. The video was posted by @katmaihusk_bengal and has been viewed over 1.6 million times.

"POV: Your puppy has never seen a moose before so he needs uppies," reads the text.

Moose
A stock image shows a moose. A video of a husky observing a wild moose and her baby has gone viral on TikTok, with over 1.6 million views. Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

Moose are abundant in Jackson, with roughly 3,000 statewide. They can be dangerous, so they are best viewed from the safety of a balcony, as the poster did.

"Moose are goofy looking creatures, but they are often grouchy and they like their personal space," says the Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris website. "If threatened, they may charge and even try to stomp you. A male moose can weigh between 700-1,500 lbs. One serious kick from a moose, or any larger member of the deer family, is powerful enough to crush a wolf's skull."

@katmaihusk_bengal

Mama and baby moose having dinner #minihusky #moose #jacksonhole #wyoming

♬ original sound - Katmai and Yoyo
@katmaihusk_bengal

Moose have a knack for blending in with their environment in the summer months, according to the National Park Service, and they can be surprisingly hard to see despite their size. "They are likely to stand their ground even when they hear people approaching," the NPS website says. "Pay close attention to your surroundings, especially in prime moose habitat such as willow thickets or around streams and ponds."

The NPS adds, "Unlike with bears, it is ok to run from a moose."

If you do stumble across a moose, the NPS offers these tips for staying safe:

  • If it hasn't detected you yet, keep it that way.
  • If it knows you're there, talk to it softly and move away slowly.
  • Don't be aggressive. You want to convince the moose that you aren't a threat.
  • If you think the moose is going to charge you, run away or take cover behind something solid like a tree.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video. "To be fair, I also need uppies when I see a new animal," said one commenter.

"I remember the first time my dog saw a horse at the beach blew her little mind," wrote another user.

"My doggy would throw a fit and end up scaring it away," commented a third.

Newsweek has reached out to @katmaihusk_bengal via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC