Husky Pup's Reaction to Seeing Wild Moose for First Time Melts Hearts

Seeing a wild animal for the first time can be an exciting experience (unless it catches you unawares), and there's no reason why our pets wouldn't want to join in sometimes.

In an adorable video on TikTok, a man can be seen observing a wild moose mother and its baby from his balcony in Wyoming's Jackson Hole Valley. Held up in his arms is his miniature husky, Katmai, who intensely watches the large animals. The video was posted by @katmaihusk_bengal and has been viewed over 1.6 million times.

"POV: Your puppy has never seen a moose before so he needs uppies," reads the text.

A stock image shows a moose. A video of a husky observing a wild moose and her baby has gone viral on TikTok, with over 1.6 million views. Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

Moose are abundant in Jackson, with roughly 3,000 statewide. They can be dangerous, so they are best viewed from the safety of a balcony, as the poster did.

"Moose are goofy looking creatures, but they are often grouchy and they like their personal space," says the Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris website. "If threatened, they may charge and even try to stomp you. A male moose can weigh between 700-1,500 lbs. One serious kick from a moose, or any larger member of the deer family, is powerful enough to crush a wolf's skull."

Moose have a knack for blending in with their environment in the summer months, according to the National Park Service, and they can be surprisingly hard to see despite their size. "They are likely to stand their ground even when they hear people approaching," the NPS website says. "Pay close attention to your surroundings, especially in prime moose habitat such as willow thickets or around streams and ponds."

The NPS adds, "Unlike with bears, it is ok to run from a moose."

If you do stumble across a moose, the NPS offers these tips for staying safe:

If it hasn't detected you yet, keep it that way.

If it knows you're there, talk to it softly and move away slowly.

Don't be aggressive. You want to convince the moose that you aren't a threat.

If you think the moose is going to charge you, run away or take cover behind something solid like a tree.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video. "To be fair, I also need uppies when I see a new animal," said one commenter.

"I remember the first time my dog saw a horse at the beach blew her little mind," wrote another user.

"My doggy would throw a fit and end up scaring it away," commented a third.

Newsweek has reached out to @katmaihusk_bengal via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.