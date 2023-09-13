Dog Dies After Groomer Punches and Hangs Pet in Horror Abuse Case: Police

An Oklahoma dog groomer is alleged to have beaten and hung a goldendoodle in a horrific case of animal abuse, according to police.

Diego Jaimes Angel, 41, was arrested on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly punched and hung 4-year-old goldendoodle Atlas, which sparked an investigation by Tulsa officials.

Tulsa Animal Welfare was alerted to reports of the horrific animal abuse after an employee at Doggy Doodles Grooming alerted officers on September 1, according to Fox23.

Angel's alleged abuse was reportedly captured by surveillance cameras, according to court records obtained by Fox23.

A mugshot of Diego Jaimes Angel, 41. The groomer allegedly punched and hung a goldendoodle in his care. Police handout

A Tulsa Police Department (TPD) spokesperson said in a September 13 Facebook post: "Tulsa Animal Welfare was able to take possession of the deceased dog and transported the body to the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostics Laboratory in Stillwater for necropsy.

"The investigation uncovered evidence related to the incident which showed mistreatment of the dog by the groomer, Diego Jaimes Angel."

Atlas' owner Anthony Sinor was stunned after he learned about the allegations and told Fox23: "It's a shock that somebody could be that cruel."

On September 7, Tulsa Animal Welfare investigators, who were also assisted by the TPD, obtained an arrest warrant from the Tulsa County District Court for felony animal cruelty charges.

Angel was located at a dog show by the Elk City Police Department, which operates about 218 miles southwest of Tulsa. He was taken into custody there and taken back to Tulsa County.

He was arrested on September 8 for felony animal cruelty and was released on a $4,000 bond on Monday, September 11.

According to the Wirth Law Office, animal cruelty is defined in Oklahoma as the willful or malicious torturing, destruction, beating, maiming, mutilation or killing of any animal, regardless of ownership and regardless of whether the animal is wild or domesticated.

The crime is a felony in the state and is punishable by up to a year in the county jail or a prison term of five years, at the court's discretion.

A fine of up to $5,000 may be issued instead of, or in addition to, incarceration, according to the law office.

According to an affidavit obtained by Fox23, Angel told investigators Atlas suffered a seizure during his grooming session and stopped breathing.

Angel and one of the business owners tried to perform CPR and then took Atlas to an animal hospital located across the street from Doggy Doodles Grooming.

Newsweek has contacted the TPD and Tulsa Animal Welfare for comment via email.