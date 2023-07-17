News

Dog Dies in Hot Car While Owner Visits Casino: Police

By
News Crime Animal cruelty Rhode Island Police

A dog has died after being left in a hot car while its owner allegedly visited a Rhode Island casino, according to local law enforcement.

Lincoln Police Department (LPD) officers were alerted by security at Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino after receiving reports that security found a vehicle with heavy condensation on the windows and the brake lights activated, NBC affiliate WJAR reported. After an officer managed to enter the car, police found the dog deceased on the floor on the driver's side at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

LPD officers said the animal had been left unattended in the car for several hours without any air conditioning or water, according to WJAR.

Lincoln Police Captain Kyle Wingate told local news station ABC6 that the car's owner, Young Ju Seol of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with one count of malicious injury or killing of animals and one count of animal confinement in motor vehicles. Wingate added that Seol had been inside the casino for several hours and that temperatures were near 80 degrees.

Stock image of dog in a car
Stock image of dog in a car. A dog has died after being left in a hot car while its owner allegedly visited a Rhode Island casino, according to local law enforcement. Getty

Newsweek has contacted the LPD's Animal Control division for comment via email.

In Rhode Island, anyone found guilty of animal confinement in motor vehicles can face a jail term of up to one year, a fine of no more than $1,000, or both. The state's law also says that anyone found guilty of malicious injury to or killing of animals can be jailed for up to two years, or fined up to $1,000, or both.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), people should not keep their dogs in a hot car since temperatures can rise to "dangerous levels " in just minutes and can put them at risk of heat stroke.

"It doesn't have to be super hot outside for your car to heat up. The inside of a vehicle parked in 70-degree Fahrenheit weather can reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit in just 20 minutes. On very hot days, temperatures inside parked cars can climb to 140 degrees Fahrenheit in less than one hour," the AKC writes on its website.

Read more

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), a dog can become seriously ill and even die very quickly inside a hot car and that "cracking the windows makes no difference."

However, there are steps people can take to make sure their dogs remain healthy while on the road, according to the AKC, which include:

  • Make plans to travel with another adult.
  • Make sure one of you stays in the vehicle with the dog while the air conditioner is running.
  • Be aware if your dog is a breed that may be more sensitive to high heat and humidity, such as pugs or bulldogs.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC