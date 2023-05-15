Dog Ditches Owner and Sneaks Past Bus Driver Like 'He Owns the Place'

A dog ditching his owner and hopping on a bus is making Reddit users chuckle.

In the funny photo shared by user u/Padgriffin, a British bulldog can be seen running down the aisle of a bus while the confused driver tries to stop him.

"The dog had basically just waddled onto the bus by himself and sat down near the front seats," the poster told Newsweek.

"It seemed a bit absurd seeing him just walk in like he owned the place."

Captioned: "Mate thought he could sneak past the bus driver without a ticket," the snap received 2,000 upvotes from amused Redditors.

The British bulldog was too quick for the confused bus driver. u/Padgriffin

Despite their fearsome appearance, the American Kennel Club describes British bulldogs as loyal and docile pets (if properly socialized). However, they're also prone to laziness, Daily Paws says, which might explain why this fellow would rather take the bus than walk.

Padgriffin, from Durham in the UK, was on his way to shops on Friday afternoon when the lone bulldog hopped on board. The driver spotted the errant pup immediately, but the dog was too speedy to be stopped.

"He looked a bit confused and was laughing a bit but since other passengers were boarding he didn't have time to actually do anything about it," he explained.

Fortunately, the dog's owner wasn't far behind. She was relieved to see him sitting in a seat, even if he had skipped the queue.

"She had apparently lost track of him briefly," Padgriffin said. "He had figured out which bus they were waiting for and got on."

Despite running away from his human, the dog was very well-behaved for the remainder of the trip.

"Their owner even let the other passengers pet them—they were definitely a good boy," he said.

"Didn't bark at anyone and was one of the nicest-behaved dogs I've seen. Was definitely a delight to have him on board."

Reddit users couldn't get enough of the rebel mutt, with TheCloudFestival dubbing him "A heckin' chonker of a lad."

"You can't bark there mate!" said Rugfiend.

"He looks fuming that he's been caught," wrote YunaLessCar.

"Mans on a mission, don't bother him," joked wannabegaryoak.

"VIPs don't need tickets," said StumbleDog.

While Commercial-Many-8933 commented: "[Is there] anything more English than a p***** off looking bulldog trying find a seat."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.