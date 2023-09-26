Dog Forcing Owner To Sit by Him While He Eats Treats Viewed by 7 Million

Dogs love their snacks but they can be picky about what they eat or how they eat.

In a hilarious video posted to the TikTok account @angelic1110, a small dog can be seen leading a woman over to his bed which is full of treats. She angrily exclaims that she now has to sit here with him "the entire time," while he finishes them. When she realizes she is being filmed she breaks into a smile.

"He won't eat his snacks unless she's next to him…He will bark until she's next him lol," reads the caption. The video has over 7.1 million views on TikTok and Newsweek has reached out to @angelic1110 for comment via the platform.

"When it comes to dogs and human food, it's usually best to steer clear," says U.K. veterinary charity the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), citing alcohol, chocolate and the sweetener xylitol, all of which have the ability to make your dog seriously ill, or even kill them.

"However, if you want to give them a treat, your dog may love some safe fruit and veg as a healthy snack," the PDSA says, citing vegetables such as peas, celery and carrots and fruits such as apples, bananas and blueberries as safe for canines. However, there are often caveats, such as avoiding tinned peas and making sure apples are de-seeded and cored.

While the PDSA wouldn't recommend feeding your dog fruit and vegetables as part of their daily meals, as their main food should contain everything they need, they can make great treats.

There are a whole range of pre-made snacks on the market of varying degrees of quality.

A stock image of a dog with a treat. A video of a dog demanding his owner sits next to him while he eats treats has gone viral on TikTok. Wavetop/Getty Images

"Just like our favorite snacks, commercial treats from the pet shop or supermarket can sometimes be quite fattening and contain a lot of additives," they said. "If you're looking for a tasty treat for your dog, safe fruit and vegetables can be a great, healthy option."

Users on TikTok loved the video.

"These dogs got us wrapped around [their] little paws," said one user, while another commented: "My pomeranian is the same way lol some days it's cute, some days it drives me nuts."

"My great Pyrenees won't sit and enjoy her bone until I'm laying down in my usual comfy spot lol," wrote a different user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.