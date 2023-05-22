Heartwarming

Dog Escapes Leash But Doesn't Run Away From Owner in Adorable Clip

By
It's one of most dog owners' worst nightmares: tying your dog up outside a store for two minutes and running inside, only to come back and see that your dog has slipped out of its collar or harness.

This is what one TikTok user discovered recently in a video that has been viewed more than 2 million times.

In the video, user @pandathoeun can be seen exiting a store, only to find his Rottweiler-Doberman mix has slipped out of his collar. Instead of running away, the dog can be seen waiting patiently for his return, a few feet from his leash.

"What the..." said the OP.

@pandathoeun

Proud father rn 😌😌 #dogfather #proudmoment #zeusthoeun

♬ original sound - Panha
@pandathoeun

The text simply reads, "His leash came off idk how but I'm glad he loves me enough not to run away."

"I'm really blessed to have him in my life, he is now my whole life," the OP said in a comment.

Many users criticized the leash style the OP showed in the video, with one saying, "There's so much wrong here, no more retractable leashes," to which the OP replied, "You're right but my boy is usually off leash it's just for show just in case some Karen's come at me, check out my first vid to see how he usually is."

In a previous video, the black and tan dog can be seen calmly walking along the sidewalk without a leash, demonstrating impressive recall skills.

Training your dog beyond the basics will mean you both have a better quality of life and a better overall relationship.

Positive reinforcement training, one of the most popular and approved way of training your dog, involves rewarding your dog for good behavior, training them to anticipate the treat and enjoy repeating the behavior.

Puppy holding leash
A stock image of a puppy holding its leash. Training your dog is a fantastic way to strengthen your bond, as highlighted in a scenario when a man's dog slipped out of his leash while tied up outside a store. cynoclub/Getty Images

"Training helps strengthen the bond between dog and owner. Additionally, such commands as 'stay' and 'come' could save a dog's life in dangerous situations," the American Kennel Club said in an article on its website titled, "Training Your Dog: The Power of the Reward."

The AKC recommends starting training young.

"It's best to begin training a dog at the puppy stage," it says. "Start when the puppy is about seven weeks old and keep the daily lessons simple and short, about five to 10 minutes long. Of course, there's no reason to give up on an older dog, trainers say. Rarely is a dog too old to learn obedience."

Some users queried the validity of the video and asked why he was already filming when he exited the store, "why are you just randomly recording?" one user asked.

In a reply, the OP revealed, "I was actually trying to film myself pulling out some wins from a previous trade at the atm but my boy stole the show so I cropped it as shown."

"Lmao my dog woulda walked inside like, girl why would you even leave me out here," another user said.

Newsweek has reached out to @pandathoeun via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
