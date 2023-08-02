Dog Euthanized After Suffering 'Severe' Chemical Burns in Cruelty Case

After a family's beloved dog was found with burns on over half of his body resulting in the pet needing to be put down, North Carolina authorities said they are investigating the "heinous crime."

Choppa, a 4-year-old Pit Bull, was found critically injured on July 27 by Wake County Animal Control on Stephenson Road in Apex, North Carolina, roughly 15 miles outside of Raleigh, according to an online statement. The dog was euthanized the next day due to the severity of his injuries.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office and Wake County Animal Control said in the joint statement that both agencies are investigating Choppa's "heartbreaking" death as a suspected animal cruelty case.

Choppa, a 4-year-old Pit Bull, was found critically injured with chemical burns on over 60 percent of his body on July 27 by Wake County Animal Control. The pet was euthanized the next day. Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County Animal Control

Newsweek reached out via email and Facebook on Wednesday to the sheriff's office and animal control for comment.

Sara Horton, whose granddaughter Shantika owned Choppa, told local news outlet WTVD that the dog was sweet and good with people.

"He was a very loving dog; he was very playful," she said to WTVD. "And he had this way where when he would come up to you and he would put his little paw up for a handshake. Shantika taught him that."

Horton said Choppa's attack was "inhumane."

Investigators are still trying to piece together what exactly happened to Choppa or how the dog ended up missing from the yard where he was last seen uninjured.

A friend of Choppa's owner was watching the pooch at her home in Apex when he was first discovered missing early Thursday morning, Wake County authorities said in the statement. Several hours later, a neighbor called animal services, who found the badly burned dog a few blocks away.

Animal services brought Choppa to the Wake County Animal Center where veterinary staff determined that the dog had been "severely burned over roughly 60 percent of his body," according to the statement.

Due to the severity of the injuries, Choppa was transported to the Animal Emergency Hospital and Urgent Care in Raleigh for "pain management and treatment," Wake County officials said.

Animal services contacted the sheriff's office to help investigate the "possible animal cruelty case" on Friday morning, according to the statement.

Choppa died later that evening.

"Unfortunately, even with extensive treatment, Choppa's condition worsened, and it was decided to humanely euthanize him," Wake County officials said in the statement.

Dr. Jennifer Federico, Wake County Animal Services director, told WTVD that Choppa's ordeal is an "unusually bad" case of abuse.

"All four legs were burned, the side of his face, his ears," Federico said to the outlet. "So, he had a lot of damage done to him."

A graphic photo of "severe" injuries Choppa suffered in a suspected animal cruelty incident in North Carolina that resulted in the dog being put down. Local authorities are investigating the case. Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Wake County Animal Control

Federico said in an online statement that she is "grateful" to community members who contacted animal services about Choppa's condition, allowing her staff to "care for him in a timely manner to prevent additional suffering."

"We want to ensure that what happened to Choppa never happens to another pet," Federico said.

Wake County officials are urging anyone with information to contact investigators at 919-856-6800.

"If you know something, no matter how small it may seem, that will help catch the person(s) who might be responsible for this heartbreaking and most heinous crime, do not hesitate to call our office," Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe said in the statement.