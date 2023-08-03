Dog's 'Favorite Person to Say Good Morning to' Has People in Hysterics

A pet owner has revealed her dog's "favorite person to say good morning to," and the answer might surprise you.

Dogs are often creatures of habit when it comes to their morning routine. One dog went viral a few months back after footage showing how they like to greet their owner's toddler every morning went viral.

In another instance, a Bernese mountain dog was filmed appearing to quite literally say the words "good morning" to their human companion. Then there's this footage of a Newfoundland excitedly greeting their owner in the early hours.

Doc the rescue dog does things a little differently, though, as a video posted on her owner's TikTok account recently demonstrated.

In the clip, posted under the handle squiiirtcobain, Doc's owner explains how, first thing in the morning, her pet pooch has "got eyes for nobody except the vacuum cleaner."

The video shows Doc excitedly approaching the vacuum carrying a rope toy.

"Her favorite person to say good morning to is the vacuum cleaner," an onscreen caption reads.

The clip, which has been watched more than 2.8 million times, can be viewed here.

In some ways, Doc's reaction to the vacuum cleaner goes against the norm. Most dogs tend to be afraid of vacuums because of the loud noise they make when switched on.

A 2021 study published in the scientific journal Frontiers identified sudden loud noises like those made by vacuums as the most common trigger for fearful behavior in dogs.

Doc appears to have no issues with the appliance, though. In another video posted to her owner's account, she even wheels the vacuum toward the canine. Watch it here.

Most dogs would probably dart out of the way in those circumstances, but not Doc, who appears comfortable around his new pal on wheels.

Writing under the original viral video, Doc's owner said her dog's morning routine "started out of nowhere and makes me laugh every time."

But while the origins of her new appreciation for the appliance are unclear, viewers were able to agree on one thing: It was pretty cute.

"This is so weird and adorable," one wrote. "This is so odd but so funny," a second agreed. A third said: "This is low key the best video on the entire internet."

While many were wrapped up in the cuteness of it all, some suspected Doc might be playing the long game and attempting to keep the vacuum sweet.

"Keep your enemies close," one viewer quipped, with another commenting: "she brings a peace offering for the Noise Monster."

Whatever the truth, it's nice to see a rescue dog making friends, appliance-based or otherwise.

