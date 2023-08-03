Funny

Dog's 'Favorite Person to Say Good Morning to' Has People in Hysterics

By
Funny Dogs Pets Animal behavior Animal Cognition

A pet owner has revealed her dog's "favorite person to say good morning to," and the answer might surprise you.

Dogs are often creatures of habit when it comes to their morning routine. One dog went viral a few months back after footage showing how they like to greet their owner's toddler every morning went viral.

In another instance, a Bernese mountain dog was filmed appearing to quite literally say the words "good morning" to their human companion. Then there's this footage of a Newfoundland excitedly greeting their owner in the early hours.

Doc the rescue dog does things a little differently, though, as a video posted on her owner's TikTok account recently demonstrated.

@squiiirtcobain

Shes got eyes for nobody except the vacuum cleaner #fyp #pitbulls #greatdane #pitdanelab #puppies #puppy #dogs #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound - nika

In the clip, posted under the handle squiiirtcobain, Doc's owner explains how, first thing in the morning, her pet pooch has "got eyes for nobody except the vacuum cleaner."

The video shows Doc excitedly approaching the vacuum carrying a rope toy.

"Her favorite person to say good morning to is the vacuum cleaner," an onscreen caption reads.

The clip, which has been watched more than 2.8 million times, can be viewed here.

In some ways, Doc's reaction to the vacuum cleaner goes against the norm. Most dogs tend to be afraid of vacuums because of the loud noise they make when switched on.

A 2021 study published in the scientific journal Frontiers identified sudden loud noises like those made by vacuums as the most common trigger for fearful behavior in dogs.

Doc appears to have no issues with the appliance, though. In another video posted to her owner's account, she even wheels the vacuum toward the canine. Watch it here.

@squiiirtcobain

Doc x @Dirt Devil 👀? #fyp #pitbull #greatdane #pitdanelab #catahoulaleoparddog #idkwhatsheis #pitbulls #puppiesoftiktok #puppies #puppy #dogs #fypシ゚viral

♬ I WANNA RIDEEEE - gracie ✧˖°

Most dogs would probably dart out of the way in those circumstances, but not Doc, who appears comfortable around his new pal on wheels.

Writing under the original viral video, Doc's owner said her dog's morning routine "started out of nowhere and makes me laugh every time."

But while the origins of her new appreciation for the appliance are unclear, viewers were able to agree on one thing: It was pretty cute.

"This is so weird and adorable," one wrote. "This is so odd but so funny," a second agreed. A third said: "This is low key the best video on the entire internet."

While many were wrapped up in the cuteness of it all, some suspected Doc might be playing the long game and attempting to keep the vacuum sweet.

"Keep your enemies close," one viewer quipped, with another commenting: "she brings a peace offering for the Noise Monster."

Whatever the truth, it's nice to see a rescue dog making friends, appliance-based or otherwise.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

A dog interacting with a vacuum.
Stock images of a dog interacting with a vacuum cleaner. A canine's unique friendship with an ordinary household object has people in stitches. Alexander Medvedev/Getty
Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC