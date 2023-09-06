Dog Food Sold Across the U.S. Recalled Due to Salmonella Risk

By
Science Reporter

A dog food brand has recalled some of its products after fears that it may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

Mid America Pet Food is recalling the Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus product, produced at a facility in Mount Pleasant, Texas, after a single sample tested positive for salmonella in a South Carolina Department of Agriculture random sample test.

According to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory, retailers are being asked to pull the product—5-pound bags with lot code 1000016385 and a best-by date of April 30, 2024—and pet owners are being urged not to feed the product to their dogs.

dog food
Stock image of dog food. Mid America Pet Food is recalling the Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus product after fears of salmonella contamination. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Salmonella is a group of bacteria found in a variety of foods, including chicken, turkey, beef, pork, eggs, and fruits and vegetables. These bacteria infect around 1.35 million people in the U.S. every year, leading to 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, according to CDC estimations.

Symptoms in humans include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. In rare cases, infection can lead to arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

Handling infected products can also cause humans to become sick, according to the FDA, especially if people do not properly wash their hands. Those most at risk from a salmonella infection include children younger than 5, older adults, and people with immune systems weakened from a medical condition, such as diabetes, liver or kidney disease, and cancer or its treatment.

Dogs that eat food contaminated with salmonella can also get sick.

salmonella
Stock image of salmonella bacteria. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

"Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting," the FDA states in the release. "Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian."

Salmonella can also be carried by dogs, cats, and other species of animal, including chickens, turtles, lizards, which do not get sick but possess the bacteria in their guts. The bacteria can then be excreted in their feces, which may contaminate the animal's fur and be transmitted to nearby humans.

The contaminated food batch should be thrown away, according to the FDA release, and anything it was stored inside should be washed.

"Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food," the FDA explains.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about salmonella? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

About the writer


Jess Thomson is a Newsweek Science Reporter based in London UK. Her focus is reporting on science, technology and healthcare. She has covered weird animal behavior, space news and the impacts of climate change extensively. Jess joined Newsweek in May 2022 and previously worked at Springer Nature. She is a graduate of the University of Oxford. Languages: English.

You can get in touch with Jess by emailing j.thomson@newsweek.com.

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC