Dog Forced to Wear All the Clothes He Steals Leaves Internet in Stitches

A Labrador who was forced to wear the clothes he stole from his owners has left the internet in stitches.

A viral TikTok post, shared by the account aschmidtt0, showed Max the Labrador getting a taste of his own medicine after he continued to steal clothes from his owner.

The 19-second clip, captioned: "You steal it, you wear it," shows Max nuzzling a pair of pajama shorts in his bed—and seconds later, he can be seen wearing the same pair of shorts and pulling at the strings, looking rather confused.

Max was then spotted with a pair of white shorts that he was again made to wear and he gave a somewhat said look—perhaps confused as to why he found himself wearing clothes.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), dogs have a habit of stealing dirty laundry in particular due to their keen sense of smell and how they use it to understand the world around them.

The AKC added: "While dogs generally have excellent hearing, their eyesight isn't great, with a limited capacity to see colors or make out details.

"But what dogs lack in vision, they more than makeup for with their ability to sniff out information. For dogs and puppies, smells carry data that helps them navigate the world, and even serve as a form of communication."

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) said that in 2023 dogs have remained the most popular pets in the country.

According to the APPA, there are an estimated 65.1 million households that own at least one dog, several million more than the 46.5 million homes that own at least one cat, the nation's second-most-popular pet.

It also stated the largest share of pet owners by generation is Millennials, who make up 33 percent of all pet owners, followed by Generation X and Baby Boomers on 25 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

Since being shared on September 22, the post has attracted some 2.4 million views and more than 342,900 likes.

The overwhelming number of people who commented on the video praised the Labrador and also shared their own experiences with dogs that steal.

TikTok user Bridgette Kay said: "What if he just thinks he's picking out his clothes and you just help him get dressed."

While Andy added: "We also have a Max who likes to steal clothes."

Sabybaby89 commented: "My neighbor has a black lab named Max that steals stuff too. Love that big goofy boy but man he chews."

Alexa Eeeeeeee posted: "My dog loves his comfort socks he steals them all the time all over the house."

