Dog Found Going Adrift at Sea on Small Boat Rescued by Police

A dog has been saved by police after he accidentally began drifting away on his own in a dinghy in New Zealand.

The dog named Huxley had been sitting in the dinghy while his owner was preoccupied with another task aboard the vessel on a mooring in Judges Bay, in Auckland.

The dinghy then accidentally came loose and started drifting off further out into the water, Auckland City District Police said in a Facebook post.

The Police Maritime Unit was contacted just before midday on June 18 to initiate a rescue for the pooch.

Acting Sergeant Jesse Jenden said in a statement that they eventually found the dog drifting 1,312 feet away from his owner.

A picture shows a dog that drifted away from its owner in a dinghy. Auckland City District Police

Pictures posted to Facebook by the Auckland City District police show Huxley drifting alone in the dinghy as the rescue boat approaches.

Another picture shows an officer petting the dog as he arrived to safety.

"He was friendly as, and happy to see us," Jenden said in a statement.

"It was a great day to be out on the water and clearly Huxley was taking advantage of the sunshine. It was the first time I've ever encountered a dog skippering his own boat. They say every dog has his day, and lucky for Huxley, the Police were there to help when his arrived. Our vision is to make New Zealand the safest country, for everyone."

A picture shows an officer with the dog that floated out to sea on his own. Auckland City District Police

Once police located the dog, he was reunited with his owner. The maritime unit said the dog was "happy to have all four legs back on land."

Dogs are known for being good swimmers but their ability depends on their breed. Being far out in water, however, can be dangerous due to waves, salt and other ocean wildlife.

Luckily Huxley did not jump out of the boat and was unharmed by the incident.

Facebook users were heartwarmed by the story.

"Love this story. Well done Huxley and the police," one Facebook user said in response to photographs posted by the Auckland City District Police.

Another Facebook user said: "Gorgeous post—lucky puppy. Thank you Auckland City District Police."

"You people are so wonderful," another social media user commented.

Dogs generally enjoy boat rides so long as their owner is nearby. Some dogs suffer separation anxiety when they are apart from their owners.

It is unclear whether Huxley had been particularly distressed while he was on his solo voyage.

