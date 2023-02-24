Dog Found 'Eating Dead Russian Soldiers' in Ukraine Finds Forever Home

A dog saved from the middle of war-torn Ukraine has inspired a team of animal rescuers to continue their work.

Daniel Fine is the co-founder of the non-profit Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund, a team that goes to villages and towns in Ukraine and sterilizes, vaccinates and microchips stray animals.

In December 2022, Fine and two colleagues were on their way to Dnipro, a city in central Ukraine.

"We observed that a lot of stray dogs usually hung around military checkpoints. The soldiers usually had a fire going in a metal bin and they feed them. So we usually would drop bags of pet food off with them," Fine, a retired IT executive from West Vancouver, Canada, told Newsweek.

"As we continued to another checkpoint deeper in the territory, they were excited to hear we were helping animals. They told us they had a dog they wanted to give us. We had a long drive ahead of us and a van full of dog and cat food and no room in the van—we told the soldiers we would stop and get him on the way back."

On the way back that evening, the team stopped off to pick up the dog being cared for by the soldiers. His name was Buryat.

"The soldiers told us that his name meant 'rat eater.' They called him this because they found him starving and eating the corpses of dead Russian soldiers," Fine said. Newsweek was unable to independently verify the claim.

The Buryat are a Mongolic group native to southeastern Siberia. One of the largest indigenous groups in Siberia, in the past few months there have been reports that the Buryat people have been overwhelmingly sent to Putin's front line, with hundreds refusing to fight for Russia.

"They aren't well-liked in Russia and it is slang to call them 'rat eaters,'" Fine said. "This is why the Ukrainian soldiers lovingly gave this dog that name when they found him eating dead Russian soldiers."

The team took the Buryat with them on their journey.

"Buryat turned out to be a wonderful companion. He was really filthy but didn't seem to mind," said Fine. "It was my turn to travel in the back of the van so I got to know him. At first, I was a little afraid to put my fingers in his cage based on his reputation, but he ate the food I gave him. When we stopped in the snow to give him a potty break, he wanted to play like a puppy.

"He had a great bark, and he really, really didn't want to get in his cage," he added. "At one point, Kristina had to tie a muzzle around him and we all lifted him in. When we put him in with the puppies, he didn't seem to appreciate all their attention, and he didn't eat any of them. When it came to humans, he just wanted to play, snuggle and get attention."

The Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund found Buryat a new home in the Odesa region, where he was groomed and renamed Neron—a name that means "strong" and "stern."

"If I could have brought him home, I would have," said Fine.

Fine and the rest of the Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund are leaving Kyiv on March 4 for their fourth mission, where they hope to help more animals in need.

"We are just a small group of volunteers that came over last year, ending up spending three months sterilizing, vaccinating and microchipping 4,000+ animals around Kyiv and Kharkiv, mostly in villages that have been reduced to rubble where there are more animals than people," said Fine.

"The problem is that Ukraine had a low sterilization rate of around 35 percent before the war started. They had a problem with street dogs and cats. Ukraine had set up clinics in each municipality to offer free sterilization and vaccinations. When Russia invaded, the programs got canceled to focus on the war effort."

The team's goal is to sterilize, vaccinate and microchip 400,000 cats and dogs in the next two years, and they are trying to raise money on GoFundMe to support this effort.

There are no official figures for the number of pets abandoned in Ukraine. The Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund estimated in June 2022 that of the nearly 7 million people forced to flee the country at that date, around 30 percent had left pets behind.

Having chipped pets around Ukraine, the team also hopes that it will be able to reunite pets with owners in the future.

"We track them on a Microsoft database in the hope we can reunite them with their owners using facial recognition and artificial intelligence," said Fine.