Dog's 'Freeze Pose' When Told Not To Leave His Bed Seen in Hilarious Clip

No matter how well you train your dog, sometimes their instincts take over. Romeo the red toy poodle is a perfect example of that.

In a video posted to the TikTok page @poodletoyromeo, Romeo can be seen disobeying his owner's command to stay put, standing frozen with one foot in his bed, and the rest on the floor, staring at the camera. "That freeze pose cracks me up," reads the caption.

The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times and the text reads, "POV: when I told my dog NOT to leave his bed to bark to the painters at the window...he FROZE when I told him to stop...does this count in not leaving his bed or..."

"He belongs in the gifted and talented program. That's top-tier problem solving," commented one user.

A stock image of a red toy poodle. A toy poodle has shown he is worthy of his reputation as one of the most intelligent breeds in the world in a hilarious video. servando Juvera/Getty Images

Poodles are among the smartest of dog breeds. "Their intelligence and eagerness to please make them great service dogs," according to the American Kennel Club. "Poodles are also employed as guide dogs, assistance dogs for people with other physical disabilities, and therapy dogs. They've even been utilized as truffle hunters due to their keen noses."

Stanley Coren, a psychologist and professor emeritus at the University of British Columbia has ranked the top 110 most intelligent dog breeds, using input from dog obedience judges and data collected since the 1990s. Border collies ranked the highest, followed by poodles, German shepherds, golden retrievers, Doberman pinschers, and Shetland sheepdogs. Afghan hounds are ranked as one of the least intelligent breeds.

"Popularity and intelligence don't necessarily go together," Coren said, as reported by The Sydney Morning Herald. "The beagle's seventh from the bottom, but your chair is probably more trainable than that dog."

Despite their intelligence, poodles and poodle crosses are highly fashionable dogs and are sometimes seen sporting unique hairstyles and even colors. It might seem like the ultimate canine fashion statement, per the AKC, "but the traditional poodle cut is really all about function, not fashion. Less hair would make the Poodle a more efficient swimmer, but more vulnerable to cold water. To get the best of both worlds, poodle owners placed puffs of hair around the joints and the upper torso to protect the joints and vital organs."

Users on TikTok loved the naughty puppy.

"As his lawyer, I can advise he has complied with your instructions so he's in the clear," said one user. "Mine do this exact thing because she knows imma say sit haha we laugh at her smartness," said another.

