Dog Getting Buried in Sand During Beach Trip Seen 16m Times: 'Super Cute'

Some dogs might enjoy digging in the sand when they go to the beach, but a clip showing how much this American bully loves being buried deep in the sand has gone viral on TikTok.

The hilarious video was posted by TikTok user @lifeofkuppa showing the dog relishing the sand being piled all over him during a recent "beach trip." Once a small hole had been dug in the sand, Kuppa, from the Philippines, happily lay down in the spot so he could be covered in the endless sand afterwards, with only his head peeking out.

Since the video was posted on July 19, social media users can't get enough of the adorable American bully, and the clip has already been viewed more than 16.5 million times.

Many dogs enjoy a day at the beach, and while certain dogs might prefer swimming in the sea and going for a splash, others might opt for a game of fetch or digging in the sand. The American Kennel Club (AKC) suggests owners figure out what their pet enjoys the most, and ensure they get plenty of time doing that activity.

Regardless of their preferred activities, any beach trip must involve constant supervision to ensure the dog is safe at all times. The AKC insists that owners should know the signs of heatstroke, and allow the dog a chance to rest in the shade when necessary.

It's also vital that dogs don't drink too much seawater or eat any of the sand while they're playing. While the sea might seem like a giant water bowl for dogs, it can be very dehydrating, so owners should take fresh water with them for refreshment. If a dog does eat a lot of sand, it can block their intestines, the AKC warns.

Thankfully, Kuppa wasn't tempted to eat any sand as he simply wanted to be covered in it instead. Kuppa certainly seemed to enjoy being concealed among the heap of sand, but once he was ready to be free again, all he had to do was wriggle out and he dislodged most of it.

TikTok users can't get enough of Kuppa's love of the beach, as the viral clip has already received over 2 million likes, and over 4,200 comments.

Among the thousands of comments, one person replied: "The land hippo is now a sand hippo."

Another person added that it was a "super cute" moment to witness.

Though many people loved the idea, other TikTokers couldn't help but see the problem with covering their dog in sand, as one comment reads: "Legends says there will be sand in his fur forever."

"My dogs could never sit still that long, unless they're in protective mood," one person commented.

