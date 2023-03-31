Dog Gives Birth to 8 Healthy Puppies Days After Being Saved From Euthanasia

A dog has given birth to a litter of eight healthy puppies just days after she was due to be euthanized.

Maggie, a three-year-old hound mix, and terrier-mix Diesel were taken in by the Troy Animal Rescue Project in Troy, Alabama, just in time.

Tiffany Howington, the founder and director of the Troy Animal Rescue Project, told Newsweek: "We were alerted to their situation the day before they were set to be euthanized for space. We pulled them the day they were supposed to be euthanized, so literally just hours."

Mom Maggie and dad Diesel were just days from being euthanized to make space when they were saved by the team at Troy Animal Rescue Project in Troy, Alabama. Four days later, Maggie gave birth to eight healthy puppies. Troy Animal Rescue Project

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), each year about 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized (390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats).

The Troy Animal Rescue Project is a no-kill shelter that takes on pets regardless of age, breed or medical status.

"Our program has been in operation for 9 years. We currently have 503 pets, which include dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, rats, and reptiles," said Howington.

"All are healthy—she's a great mom," said Howington. "Maggie is doing well. Her puppies are all healthy and doing great. Diesel is also doing very well and has visited with the pups today."

Diesel, who is about two years old, will be put up for adoption after two weeks at the Troy Animal Rescue Project, while Maggie and the puppies will be with the team for at least another nine weeks while she nurses them.

"The puppies will be available for adoption after they have had their second set of vaccinations at nine weeks," said Howington. "Maggie will be available for adoption once her milk dries up enough that our vet clears her to be spayed."

The rescue team shared the good news about the dogs and their puppies on its Facebook page, where hundreds of supporters shared their joy at the news.

"Thank you for saving them all," said one commenter. While another wrote: "They're adorable! So thankful all were saved."

Another Facebook user said that the dogs were "absolutely precious," while one said: "I've never wanted a puppy so badly now. They are sooooo cute."

