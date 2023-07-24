Dog Goes Missing from Las Vegas Home, Turns Up 330 Miles Away

A dog that went missing from its home in Las Vegas has been found 335 miles away in California.

Chihuahua-terrier mix Ryder ended up at the San Diego Humane Society after being found outside a Ross Dress for Less store. Thankfully, the 9-year-old dog was microchipped, showing that he had somehow traveled 335 miles from a home in Las Vegas.

In a July 20 tweet, an SDHS spokesperson said: "It was all thanks to a microchip. A dog named Ryder, who went missing from his Las Vegas home on July 3, was reunited with his family today at our El Cajon Campus.

From left: A woman smiles with a Chihuahua. Ryder, a dog of the same breed, managed to travel more than 330 miles from his home in Las Vegas. Getty

"No one knows how Ryder ended up in California, but he came into San Diego Humane Society as a stray on July 17," the spokesperson added.

A video shared by the SDHS showed Ryder being reunited with his owner Debbie Ferris and visibly looking pleased to be heading home.

The SDHS spokesperson tweeted: "Happily, Ryder's owners were able to drive down soon after to reunite with their pup. Happy reunions like Ryder's are possible with the help of microchips."

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says that every year millions of companion animals end up in shelters across the U.S.

The ASPCA said: "Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats."

It added: "Approximately 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted each year (2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats). About 810,000 animals who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners. Of those, 710,000 are dogs and 100,000 are cats."

The Madison Animal Care Hospital in Alabama says there are numerous benefits to having your dog microchipped, which include:

ID that cannot be tampered with as there is no way to doctor it.

Microchipping, a painless procedure that involves injecting the chip between the shoulder blades.

A microchip that should not need to be replaced over your dog's lifetime. Your personal identity is safe as no other data than a unique reference number is stored on the chip itself.

However, owners should be aware that a microchip is not like a GPS and cannot track down a dog by itself.

The Madison Animal Care Hospital added: "There are some reports of inflammation around the site of the injection and this creates a very small risk to your dog's health and wellbeing, principally because inflammation has been linked to the development of cancer. Nevertheless, most veterinarians agree that there the benefits of microchipping far outweigh the risks."

Newsweek has contacted the SDHS for comment via email.