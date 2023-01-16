Dog Hanging Up Phone on Dad Leaves Internet in Stitches

A video of a dog appearing to hang up the phone on its owner has left the internet in stitches.

In the viral footage shared on TikTok, which can be seen here, by user Lucyabbeyx a dog managed to get the upper hand on its owner.

The clip began with the dog barking at a phone with the name Owen while it was hiding under the sofa. It was captioned: Not happy about his dad telling him off #puppy #phonecall #fyp #foryoupage #cutedog #phone."

As the dog continued to bark, Owen could be heard saying: "No, lie down."

But almost as soon as Owen made the demand, the cheeky dog could be seen moving its paw onto the screen causing the call to end. The dog's unintended action then drew laughter from Lucyabbeyx.

While it's unclear whether the barking stopped entirely when the call ended, it appeared as if the dog was barking at the phone while Owen was speaking, causing a distorted sound to come out of the speaker.

According to the Schertz Animal Hospital in Texas, a majority of dogs suffer from canine noise aversion.

It added: "This condition is not rare. It can affect puppies, older dogs, and even cats, although the condition does have a different name when related to felines. Certain loud noises and pitches affect dogs by instilling fear and anxiety.

"If your dog is suddenly fearful of a sound or sudden movement, it could be that they feel a canine noise aversion."

The post has attracted 14.6 million views and some 3 million likes since it was shared on January 4. It isn't surprising that content involving dogs goes viral on TikTok as the U.S. is a nation of pet lovers.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there were more than 76.8 million dogs that were owned as pets in the U.S. in 2018. It added that there were 48.2 million households where there was at least one pet dog.

The overwhelming number of people who commented on the post saw the humorous side of the video and theorized what the pooch might have thought when hanging up.

TikTok user Steph Hughes said: "Goodbye dad. I'm the boss here." Jamie Martin added: "I wanna kow what dad's reaction was to realizing a dog hung up on him."

Heart commented: "The little grunt before he hung up the phone. He's been here before."

Shannie posted: "He said I'm already lying down, bye now."

Newsweek has contacted Lucyabbeyx for comment.