Dog Has Priceless Reaction as Mom Enforces 10-Minute Break at the Beach

A dog's apparent "furious" reaction at being made to take a break from swimming in the sea has been praised online.

Many dogs enjoy spending time playing in the water, as was evidenced by a Jack Russell terrier upset at being forced to stay out for a while.

In a viral TikTok video shared by the account angry_chubby_mermaid, a Jack Russell could be seen taking a timeout from swimming in the sea. The video was captioned: "Cookie being furious because I forced her to take a break for 10 minutes."

As the clip continued, the dog could be seen barking as if displeased at being made to stay in the shade.

Over the course of the 44-second clip, the pooch barked at the sea as if it could not wait to get back in.

But toward the end of the video, the dog finally got its chance to take a dip and was delighted to go in again.

According to the American Kennel Club, while many breeds enjoy swimming, not all have a talent for it.

"If you think about a breed's traditional purpose, it becomes obvious that some will be drawn to the water, it says on its website. "Certain breeds were born to swim because they were developed for jobs in and around water. Consider the Labrador Retriever or the Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever. These dogs were bred to retrieve water birds for the hunter."

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has attracted about 2.5 million views and some 261,100 likes.

The majority of commenters praised Cookie and shared their own experiences with their dogs.

TikTok user Deanne English said: "I think my Jack Russell is broke. He's scared of water, rain, wind, birds, his own shadow etc."

Mariairam added: "It's good to give them breaks. I didn't know this the first time and mine got sick from being in the water too long."

LovisaMarie commented: "They always come with attitude and they always think they know what's best for them. So much drama. I miss mine so much."

While Kiki2476 posted: "The way he jumped in was adorable. I want to hug him."

It is unsurprising that content featuring dogs performs well online as the U.S. is a nation of dog lovers.

According to business magazine Forbes, dogs are the most popular pet in the country, with 65.1 million households owning at least one.

It added: "Millennials make up the largest percentage of current pet owners (33 percent), followed by Gen X (25 percent) and baby boomers (24 percent)."

In 2022, Americans spent an estimated $136.8 billion on their pets, which represented a 10.68 percent increase from the year before.

