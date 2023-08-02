Dog Health

Rescue Pit Bull Can't Hide He's 'High After the Surgery' in Hilarious Clip

By
Dog Health Pit Bull Dogs Animals Veterinary Medicine

It can be a difficult time for a pet owner whose beloved dog needs surgery. There's the waiting, the not knowing and then the aftercare.

Not being able to tell your pet what's going on can also be hard, something that one TikTok user recently found out.

In a video posted to the account @redeyesandrescues, which has gained over 700,000 views, Marvel, a rescue pit bull, can be seen recovering after his heart surgery and high from the meds the vets gave him. He is seen lying on the floor with his legs outstretched, a bandage on his neck and paw and a faraway look in his eyes.

His owner, Kristi Diana, can be heard saying, "Come on, Marvel!" The caption says he is "recovering well."

Pitbull surgery
A pit bull is shown after an operation. In a TikTok video, a rescue pit bull can be seen recovering following heart surgery and high from the meds the vets gave him. sanjagrujic/Getty Images

Newsweek has reached out to Diana via GoFundMe for comment, as a page has been set up to help pay for Marvel's surgery. It explains that Marvel was found "roaming the streets of New York as a stray...with a broken heart." Shortly after he was adopted by Diana, he was diagnosed with a heart murmur at only 5 months old, then a severe valvular pulmonic stenosis.

After he underwent a balloon valvuloplasty and was on beta blockers, it was decided he needed a pulmonic stent, "which can open up the pulmonary artery and reduce the current stenosis," the GoFundMe page says. "This is finally a LONG TERM SOLUTION, and a possibility to give Marvel the long and happy life he deserves."

This is the surgery that Marvel can be seen recovering from in the video.

@redeyesandrescues

Here’s part 2 of Marv boy being still high after the surgery🥹 He’s recovering well! #marvboystrong #highaftersurgery

♬ original sound - Maxi & Marvel
@redeyesandrescues

Some common aftereffects of dog surgery can include a saw paw, tiredness and a slight cough.

"Your dog was given a general anesthetic or a sedative. These drugs can take several hours to wear off and may cause some patients to appear drowsy for a day or so," says the VCA Animal Hospitals website, "Over the next 24-48 hours, your dog's behavior should gradually return to normal. However, do not hesitate to contact the hospital if you are concerned."

The saw paws will most likely result from the anesthetic or sedative that was administered. Similarly, your dog may have required an intravenous drip to replace lost fluids.

The cough may have been caused by a tube placed in your dog's windpipe during anesthesia to administer oxygen. "This can occasionally cause mild irritation and a slight cough," VCA says. "A mild post-surgical cough will typically diminish over the next few days. If coughing persists or worsens, contact the hospital."

Users on TikTok loved the hopeful video.

"He/she looks like he/she is trying to figure out why you have soo many heads...," commented one user.

"That face would release all my stress today," said another.

"That dog looks like a human child in a way I can't really explain," commented another.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

