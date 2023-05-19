Dog 'High Out of His Mind' After Procedure at Vet Leaves Viewers Howling

Dogs are funny at the best of times, but a dog coming off anesthesia can be hilarious.

That is why Michel Janse thought her TikTok video of her dog recovering after a vet's procedure needed to be posted again, over a year after its original publish date. The rerelease has brought over 1.5 million views.

The caption reads, "Over a year later and still my fav tiktok I've ever posted - ZOOTED MAX."

In the video, Janse says, "Max had a little procedure today and he's been high out of his mind all day, ain't that right, bud?"

The camera then pans to Max, who is sitting on the bed staring aimlessly out of the window, with a faraway look in his squinted eyes and his tongue lolling out.

A stock image shows a dog taking a nap. A hilarious video of a dog recovering from anesthesia has gone viral on TikTok, with over 1.5 million views. Chalabala/Getty Images

Anesthesia for dogs can take between 12 and 24 hours, according to VCA Animal Hospitals. Whereas most dogs will recover quickly from anesthesia, 1 in 100,000 animals will have some sort of reaction to an anesthetic agent.

Patrik Holmboe, head veterinarian at Amsterdam's Cooper Pet Care, told Newsweek that if your pet is coming out of anesthesia, make sure it has a quiet and comfortable environment.

"This one is very important," he said. "Your dog will likely be groggy and unsteady after anesthesia, so you absolutely want to make things easy and safe for them. Make sure they have a quiet, comfortable place to rest and recover. Avoid loud noises and disruptions. Stairs are a no-no. Limit their activity to a minimum."

@michel.c.janse over a year later and still my fav tiktok I’ve ever posted - ZOOTED MAX ♬ original sound - Michel Janse

If your dog is having an adverse reaction to the anesthetic, it may have a reduced appetite, so monitor its eating and drinking.

"Your veterinarian will give you specific instructions about when to offer food and water," Holmboe said. "Some dogs may not have an appetite initially, which is normal, but it should return gradually. If your dog is not drinking or continues to refuse food after a day, contact your local vet."

Users in the comments section found the poor pooch hilarious.

"Kinda feel like asking max what my life's purpose is [right now]," said one user.

Another commented, "Max has ventured deep into the astral realms."

"He is absolutely hearing colors!," said another user.

Newsweek reached out to Janse via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.