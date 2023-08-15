On the Internet

Dog Hilariously Hits Owner in the Face: 'Convinced This Was Planned'

A golden retriever hilariously hit his owner in a case they were "convinced" was planned by the pet, much to the delight of social media users.

Golden retrievers are considered to be one of the most loving and kind breeds that someone can own, but this incident shows that might not always be right.

In a viral video uploaded to TikTok by @gary_the_golden, Gary could be seen snuggling with his owner as she recorded a seemingly tender moment between them.

Stock images of a golden retriever. Gary the golden appeared confused before hitting his owner. Getty

As the video played out, the pair could be seen relaxing before Gary noticed the camera hovering overhead.

Appearing to be puzzled by what he was looking at, Gary took a focused look at the camera before quickly turning back and delivering a hefty smack to his owner with his nose.

The owner saw the funny side of what happened and captioned the TikTok video: "I'm convinced this was planned."

@gary_the_golden

Im convinced this was planned 🐶💭 #goldenretrieverlife #puppiesoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #getagoldentheysaid #garyandbetty #fyp #fy

♬ original sound - Gary & Betty

According to the American Kennel Club, golden retrievers are both friendly and intelligent as well as one of America's most popular breeds.

It added: "Goldens are outgoing, trustworthy, and eager-to-please family dogs, and relatively easy to train.

"They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood.

"These energetic, powerful gundogs enjoy outdoor play. For a breed built to retrieve waterfowl for hours on end, swimming and fetching are natural pastimes."

According to a 2023/24 American Pet Products Association (APPA) survey, dogs are the most popular pets in the U.S.

The APPA said there are 65.1 million dogs owned in homes across the country, nearly 20 million more than cats at 46.5 million.

Since being shared on August 4, the post has attracted around 2 million views and some 464,200 likes.

The overwhelming majority of people who posted comments under the video sympathized with Gary and viewed it as a funny experience.

TikTok user IfYourPetTalked said: "He gave you a roundhouse nose boop."

Melissa G added: "He was like 'What, why can I see you from the front?' And quickly looks back and smacks you."

OctopusPrime commented: "The way you can never predict a dog's next move and they do it at the speed of light too."

While Emme posted: "I just cackled into the night as I sleep next to my golden."

Newsweek has contacted gary_the_golden for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC