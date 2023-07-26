Dog Hilariously 'Stuck' When Dad Stops Shoveling Snowy Path

While many across the U.S. are basking in the summer sunshine, one dog's "struggle" to get through a heap of snow is taking TikTok by storm, racking up more than 3.2 million views since it was posted on July 22.

The clip was filmed last winter and captures a Labrador husky crossbreed named Carolina. She is standing by a snow-covered pathway, waiting for her owner to scrape the surface clear so she can carry on with her walk.

The video's creator, who is the daughter of Carolina's owner, told Newsweek about the rescue dog's affinity for the winter weather.

"We live in Connecticut where it snows heavily most of the time in the winter and my dad always shovels a path in the snow for my dogs during the colder seasons," she said.

"Well, this time, my dad wasn't shoveling fast enough for Carolina and she pretended to get stuck in the snow. She loves snow and wouldn't have minded walking through it, but she's also a princess who loves to have a path shoveled for her!"

Carolina—which is pronounced like North and South Carolina—is turning 10 in August, according to the owner's daughter, who posts on TikTok as @HeyIts.KT.

The dog "has no idea about her newfound TikTok fame," she added.

The Labrador crossbreed joined the family back in 2013, she explained, from an animal shelter in Texas named Shaggy Dog Rescue.

"Our family loves her so much and I'm so happy that TikTok is finally seeing how amazing she is."

Carolina the Labrador husky cross loves the snow, but pretended to fear it just so her owner would clear a pathway for her.

What Do the Comments Say?

The clip, which is set to the "Where's My Dad?" song from the stage version of Finding Nemo, has been liked by more than 534,000 users since it was shared four days ago.

It has also prompted hundreds of comments, including many from dog owners who recognize the diva-ish behavior on display.

"I love how she's just watching and waiting like 'the audacity'," wrote one TikTok user.

"They way she can definitely step over it," another user pointed out.

"The dog has accepted she is an outside dog forever now," joked one commenter.

"This queen is patiently waiting for her runway to finish being paved," posted another.

