Bull Mastiff Loses His Breath While Howling in Sync to Siren in Funny Clip

Some dogs love to make noise, whether through barking, 'talking', or possibly howling, a primal behavior in dogs.

One dog who loves to howl, but doesn't always get it right, is Ranger the bull mastiff. The adorable TikTok video was posted on June 6 to the account @rangerdanger10 and has received over 915,000 views. In the footage, Ranger can be seen relaxing on his bed. He gives two huge full body howls, singing along to an audible siren, flinging his head back, but, on the third, he makes no noise. "Lost his breath on the third attempt," reads the caption.

A stock image of a mastiff with its jaw open as it stands on a lawn. A bull mastiff called Ranger has delighted viewers on TikTok with his howl fail. ericv/Getty Images

Howling is one of the many forms of communication used by dogs. "Dogs howl to attract attention, to make contact with others and to announce their presence," says the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

It's possible that, if your dog is howling excessively, they may be suffering from separation anxiety. If you know your pet is doing this while you're not home, either through a dog camera or via your neighbors, they could be anxious when left alone. "This kind of howling is usually accompanied by at least one other symptom of separation anxiety, such as pacing, destruction, elimination, depression or other signs of distress," adds the ASPCA.

Your pet could also be ill or injured. "Dogs sometimes howl when they're hurt or sick. If your dog starts howling or howls more than usual, take him to a veterinarian to rule out illness and injury before doing anything else," says the ASPCA.

If your dog is excessively howling to get your attention, the ASPCA recommends not reacting to them. "To avoid accidentally rewarding your dog when he howls, totally ignore him as soon as he starts making noise. Don't look at him, touch him or speak to him. Don't try to scold him either. Dogs, like kids, often find any attention rewarding—even if it's negative attention," the ASPCA adds.

TikTok users loved the sweet video. "Aweeeeee .... The little 'woo' at the end.... Omg my heart!!!," commented one user. "I cannot express how much I love this and him," wrote another. "Does this dog know I would die for him," posted a third on TikTok.

"It's like someone pressed on mute when he began his 3rd woo," commented another.

