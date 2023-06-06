Dog Leading Owner To Get Him a Pup Cup Delights Internet

A video of a dog strategically leading his owner down a wide sidewalk to a coffee shop, so that his human can buy him a pup cup, has left the internet amazed.

The viral TikTok video captured the chocolate-colored Labrador navigating his owner confidently to his coffee shop of choice while walking off-leash near a busy road. As he draws closer to the coffee shop, the Labrador checks to see if his owner is still following him before racing towards the shop to retrieve his prize of one pup cup.

"Did he look both ways before crossing?" one concerned user asked the dog's owner in the comments section under the post.

A stock image of a group of dogs enjoying 'coffees'. A Labrador was filmed leading his owner to a coffee shop so that he could purchase a pup cup for him. Getty Images

"Yes, he knows," the dog's owner responded.

The Labrador's intelligence has stunned TikTok users, many of whom have shared their hot takes on the funny moment in the comments section below the post.

Pup cups have become something of a favorite treat among many cosmopolitan dogs over the past few years. The frothy drink is a canine treat to be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet, that can be found at dog-friendly coffee shops across the world.

While recipes may vary depending on the establishment, a pup cup is almost always a small-sized cup filled to the brim with whipped cream or soft-serve vanilla ice cream. Biscuit dog treats are added as a garnish on top.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on May 31 by @SouthernSam4, the TikTok post has been viewed over 500,000 times and liked by more than 153,000 users. Over 600 users have shared their amusement at the viral video in the comments section below the post. To date, the clever pup's antics have garnered his owner over 235,000 followers to date.

"He got a lil pep in his step when he heard pup cup," one user wrote.

"Why does he look pleasantly surprised that you were behind when he glanced back," a second user said.

"His face at the end," shared a third user.

Another user commented: "My dog heard you say pup cup and woke out of a deep sleep to stare at my phone". The TikTok post can be seen here.

