Pet of the Week

Zeus, the Dog Who Whispers Like a Human, Wins Pet of the Week

By
Pet of the Week Trends Trending Dogs Animals

This week, we've seen how an anxious pup made her way through an airport and were amazed by a dog owner's DIY tennis ball catapult.

Along with the viral pet videos, we've loved seeing our readers' pets and have been working hard to put together our favorites for our Newsweek Pet of the Week.

Remember, if you have adorable or funny videos or pictures of your pet, follow the instructions at the end of this story to find out how to send them in.

Zeus the dog
Zeus, an 11-year-old Maltese Yorkie, is Newsweek's Pet of the Week. Terri Kutz

Our Newsweek Pet of the Week is Zeus, an 11-year-old Maltese Yorkie who lives in Pittsburg, Kansas.

"Zeus is the most amazing little gentleman," owner Terri Kutz told Newsweek. "He is truly a blessing to me, and everyone who meets him loves him. He grew up with two cats and played with them all of the time. He lets our grandchildren chase him and grab his tail. He is just a fantastic addition to our family."

Zeus loves befriending other animals as well as people and knows lots of tricks.

Along with the basics, he is still picking up new things—like his impressive new whispering skill. "Recently, we taught him to whisper," said Kutz. "You can teach an old dog new tricks."

Georgie the dog
Georgie, a 5-year-old terrier mix, lives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, with owner Jeremy Babineaux. Jeremy Babineaux

Our first finalist this week is Georgie, a 5-year-old terrier mix who lives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, with owner Jeremy Babineaux.

"Georgie is a lover of life. He loves going on walks and hikes," Babineaux told Newsweek. "He loves all people and all animals—except for squirrels. He has some kind of vendetta against them. He loves playing tug-of-war with his toys. His favorite toys are his stuffed lamb chops."

Georgie is happy as long as he's at his owner's side and loves to accompany Babineaux when he volunteers at a homeless outreach site, greeting everyone who comes to visit.

"He has the biggest personality packed into a 14-pound body," said his owner.

Milo the dog
A Jack Russell terrier and beagle mix, Milo is a shelter dog who has brought lots of joy to his family. Mike Herring

The second finalist this week is a Jack Russell terrier and beagle mix, Milo, a shelter dog who has given owner Mike Herring plenty of joy.

After the family lost their Chihuahua, Sammy, in 2020, Herring saw Milo, then named Tater Tot, on TV.

"He's been with our family ever since," Herring told Newsweek. While the family wasn't sure they were ready for another dog, something told him that Milo needed him.

"I listened to Sammy telling me, 'Thank you for my wonderful life...but...I'm gone...and he needs a family,'" said Herring. "We are so happy that I paid attention to the signs that were being sent to me from Sammy."

A best friend to the whole family, Milo quickly settled into his home. Herring said he hopes people looking for animal companions will consider their local shelter.

"If you want a love that's unconditional, start at your local shelter," he said.

French Bulldog Gracie
French bulldog Gracie loves noisemaking toys and lots of petting and treats.

Last but not least is Gracie, 6, a French bulldog. She lives in Seaford, Delaware, with her owner, who told Newsweek: "Her favorite things are zoomies, big balls, noisemaking toys and getting lots of pets and treats from everyone she meets."

Gracie also loves to sit in weird positions and particularly enjoys snuggling up at night to sleep.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC