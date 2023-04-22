This week, we've seen how an anxious pup made her way through an airport and were amazed by a dog owner's DIY tennis ball catapult.

Zeus, an 11-year-old Maltese Yorkie, is Newsweek's Pet of the Week. Terri Kutz

Our Newsweek Pet of the Week is Zeus, an 11-year-old Maltese Yorkie who lives in Pittsburg, Kansas.

"Zeus is the most amazing little gentleman," owner Terri Kutz told Newsweek. "He is truly a blessing to me, and everyone who meets him loves him. He grew up with two cats and played with them all of the time. He lets our grandchildren chase him and grab his tail. He is just a fantastic addition to our family."

Zeus loves befriending other animals as well as people and knows lots of tricks.

Along with the basics, he is still picking up new things—like his impressive new whispering skill. "Recently, we taught him to whisper," said Kutz. "You can teach an old dog new tricks."

Georgie, a 5-year-old terrier mix, lives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, with owner Jeremy Babineaux. Jeremy Babineaux

Our first finalist this week is Georgie, a 5-year-old terrier mix who lives in Lake Charles, Louisiana, with owner Jeremy Babineaux.

"Georgie is a lover of life. He loves going on walks and hikes," Babineaux told Newsweek. "He loves all people and all animals—except for squirrels. He has some kind of vendetta against them. He loves playing tug-of-war with his toys. His favorite toys are his stuffed lamb chops."

Georgie is happy as long as he's at his owner's side and loves to accompany Babineaux when he volunteers at a homeless outreach site, greeting everyone who comes to visit.

"He has the biggest personality packed into a 14-pound body," said his owner.

A Jack Russell terrier and beagle mix, Milo is a shelter dog who has brought lots of joy to his family. Mike Herring

The second finalist this week is a Jack Russell terrier and beagle mix, Milo, a shelter dog who has given owner Mike Herring plenty of joy.

After the family lost their Chihuahua, Sammy, in 2020, Herring saw Milo, then named Tater Tot, on TV.

"He's been with our family ever since," Herring told Newsweek. While the family wasn't sure they were ready for another dog, something told him that Milo needed him.

"I listened to Sammy telling me, 'Thank you for my wonderful life...but...I'm gone...and he needs a family,'" said Herring. "We are so happy that I paid attention to the signs that were being sent to me from Sammy."

A best friend to the whole family, Milo quickly settled into his home. Herring said he hopes people looking for animal companions will consider their local shelter.

"If you want a love that's unconditional, start at your local shelter," he said.

French bulldog Gracie loves noisemaking toys and lots of petting and treats.

Last but not least is Gracie, 6, a French bulldog. She lives in Seaford, Delaware, with her owner, who told Newsweek: "Her favorite things are zoomies, big balls, noisemaking toys and getting lots of pets and treats from everyone she meets."

Gracie also loves to sit in weird positions and particularly enjoys snuggling up at night to sleep.

