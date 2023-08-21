Dog Who Had Leg Amputated Just Realizes He's Missing a Limb…5 Months Later

A dog who had to have one of his legs amputated earlier this year appears to have only just realized his limb is missing.

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle lo_the_foster, Doodle the rescue pup can be seen attempting to dig into the dirt in his foster carer's backyard.

Though Doodle is able to make some headway with just a single right front paw, the absence of his front left limb makes it heavy going. At first though, it seems like he may have forgotten he was missing a paw at all. What follows is a brief flicker of realization, as Doodle suddenly remembers he's missing a leg.

Doodle is adjusting to life as a "tripawd" dog. Sometimes he forgets he only has three legs. lo_the_foster

While it's often the case that amputees miss or still feel limbs, it's been some time since Doodle had his leg removed, as his foster carer is keen to stress.

"When your dog had an amputation 5 months ago but just now realizes a leg is missing," an onscreen caption reads. Writing alongside the clip, Doodle's foster carer added: "Took a while but guess he realized."

Doodle is what is more affectionately known as a tripod or "tripawd" dog. Though the loss of a limb will change much about the way a canine lives their life and is cared for, tripawds are more than capable of living a long and fulfilling life.

Speaking to PetMD, Emmy Award-winning veterinarian and author Dr. Jeff Werber noted that in his dealing with three-legged pets, "the only one that knows they have a missing limb is you.

"There aren't notable veterinary expenses related to the care of a tripod pet," says Dr. Werber. "The biggest issue is usually the client, not the pet. Tripod dogs and cats usually do very well."

Even so, he suggested canines living with three legs are given supplements like glucosamine to help support joint health and reduce the risk of osteoarthritis. Regular, gentle exercise is also crucial.

"It is important for a three-legged pet to stay toned and to have controlled muscle tone," Dr. Werber said. These strong muscles are crucial to supporting the remaining limbs that will be under more strain than previously.

According to Doodle's foster carer, explaining his condition in a separate TikTok video, his left leg was amputated after she noticed he "wasn't standing or walking right." Subsequent scans revealed he had a "large gap" in his left knee.

After some discussion, it was decided that amputation was the "best option" for Doodle. Though she acknowledged it "took him a lot of time to process it," soon enough it was almost like "nothing had happened."

That's aptly demonstrated in the video of Doodle's attempts at digging. Though it's clear the canine is still adjusting to life without his paw, he's back to his happy playful self.

The video has proven popular on TikTok, where it has been watched over 800,000 times. Some found the situation entirely relatable. "It's been a year and a half since my pup's amputation and he still tries to scratch himself with his 'leg,'" one fellow dog owner wrote.

A second added: "my tripawd digs the same exact way and gets so excited it gives him the zoomies." A third concluded that the clip was "so stinking adorable," with a fourth joking: "help him dig."

As a rescue dog, Doodle has been through more than his fair share of heartache. Surrendered to the animal shelter as a puppy, Doodle initially looked set for a happy life, having been adopted after just a few months.

However, circumstances beyond his control led to him being returned to the shelter. While the loss of a limb may have complicated things further and meant Doodle has his own, complex needs, he's just been adopted and is currently being prepped for life with his new forever family.

Newsweek has contacted lo_the_foster for comment.