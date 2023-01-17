Dog Letting Owner Know It's Time Breaks Internet's Heart: 'Worst Feeling'

Most pet owners will describe their furry friends as part of the family so saying goodbye can be excruciating. And one dog owner has turned to the internet for support after the passing of her elderly canine.

The owner added the following words to the viral clip: "the moment she let me know it was her time." The old dog was filmed while she attempted to get up a step but sadly fell to the ground leaving the internet in tears.

The video captioned: "I will never, ever forget the defeat in my sweet girl's eyes this day. Something that has always been so easy, was suddenly impossible. I miss you every single day Jersey."

Paola Cuevas, a veterinarian, told Newsweek: "Dogs are sentient beings they have emotions and feelings, they are able to feel pain and are also able to enjoy. Just as is the case with humans, a dog that is too old or has been very ill, weak, or in pain might look like it is ready to leave."

Do Dogs Know When They Are Dying?

Seeing our precious pets in pain may lead to thoughts about euthanasia. Jersey's owner suggested her dog was aware that her time to go to sleep for the final time was approaching.

But Cuevas, who is also a behaviorist, explained that dogs live in the present, and the following quotes may give grieving pet owners some comfort.

"Unlike humans dogs have a fantastic ability to live in the present, they do not spend as much time thinking about what happened in the past or what will happen next week. Dogs live in the here and now," told Cuevas.

She added: "Older dogs that suffer from dementia, loss of mobility, or even loss of their eyesight or hearing senses might retrieve themselves to a corner before their death. This does not mean they know it's the time but rather them looking for some comfort and solitude. Chances are they have been repeating this place of rest in the past but now the owners are associating it with the event."

@vbn4012 I will never, ever forget the defeat in my sweet girls eyes this day. Something that has always been so easy, was suddenly impossible. I miss you every single day Jersey. Youre my absolute souldmate. #fyp #souldog #dogs #DoritosTriangleTryout ♬ original sound - sad.m0ods

The average lifespan of a dog is 10 to 13 years, according to the American Kennel Club. During that time, owners undoubtedly develop a strong connection to their pets; Jersey's owner refers to her brown dog as a soulmate.

But Cuevas urges people to avoid delaying the inevitable death of our beloved animals.

She told Newsweek: "When it comes to deciding whether a dog has to be euthanized or not, the principal consideration must be the dog's quality of life.

"Extending an animal's life beyond its natural course or even letting a disease run its natural course is not always the best approach. While it is hard to say goodbye to a loyal companion, if we have the ability to prevent their pain and suffering, this should be prioritized over our attachment to their presence. Love and attachment are two very different things. Preventing pain is an act of love."

What Do the Comments Say?

The clip has been liked more than 756,000 times and almost 3,500 people have commented on it.

The top comment, with 49,800 likes, said: "Nothing shatters me more than seeing these kinds of posts."

Another sympathized: "It's the worst feeling seeing your dog struggle to do everyday things."

"Nothing can heal the spot left by them, they'll always be there even if they aren't," wrote another person.

Newsweek reached out to @vbn4012 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

