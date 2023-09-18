Dog in 'Literal Tears' After Owner Took Away Her Ball Breaks Hearts

A Boston terrier has broken hearts on the internet after a video of her bursting into "literal tears" after her owner took her toy ball away from her went viral on social media.

In a post shared to TikTok in late July by user @real.iggy, the pup can be seen crying real tears as her owner comforts her after she took her fetch ball away.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "She's sad that I took her ball away." Followed by: "Literal tears being shed." The video quickly went viral on TikTok and has so far received over 2.4 million views and 363,000 likes.

Dogs are sensitive animals and are able to feel joy, fear, sadness, and a range of other emotions. However, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), like every other animal besides humans, their tear ducts are not connected to their brains, which means they don't cry tears based on their feelings.

So how do dogs express their emotions? Most dogs use a number of vocalizations to express themselves, including whining or whimpering, which they learn as puppies in order to get their mother's attention, the AKC writes on its website.

When dogs cry, it's not really about their feelings, it's a sign that something could be going on with them. The AKC added that your dog's crying could be a sign of allergies; a blocked tear duct; an eye infection; a scratched cornea; or a speck of dirt in their eye.

TikTok Users React

One user, Jenn stanowski, commented: "Give that baby her ball back right now." While Boopie Doo wrote: "I thought I heard that dogs don't really cry and that if their eyes are watering, you should take them to the vet."

Nilando wrote: "My Boston is also this dramatic." And June Aras833 added: "it's the sniffle and the way he peek to check make sure you didn't missed it."

nannybear19661 added: "I have never seen a dog cry before, pouty lip, hiccup and all."

Another user, sandyolivotto, commented: "Give her ball back. She's breaking my heart. How can she not be breaking your heart? She is so sweet."

Newsweek reached out to real.iggy via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

