Dog 'Looking Up' at Abuser When He Was Shot in the Face Finds Forever Home

A dog that was shot in the head has found his forever home after making an incredible recovery.

In January 2023, 10-month-old German shepherd puppy Magic was rescued by Louisville Metro Animal Services after suffering a gunshot wound to his head.

A bullet entered above his right eye, went through his nasal cavity and passed through his tongue, breaking his lower jaw.

"Because of the angle of Magic's bullet wound, we can only assume he was looking up at his abuser when he was shot," Andrea Mattingly from Kentucky Humane Society told Newsweek.

He was taken to the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) by animal services so he could receive emergency medical attention.

The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville is a private, nonprofit that is Kentucky's largest animal adoption agency.

A picture of Magic, the 10-month-old German Shepherd shortly after the accident, left, and Magic with his new family, right. Kentucky Humane Society

Founded in 1884, they care for cats, dogs and other animals as they help them to find their forever homes.

"Magic needed multiple surgeries, pain medication and syringe-feeding throughout his recovery until he was stable enough to enter a foster home," explained Mattingly.

When he came into the rescue, Dr. Emily Bewley, director of Veterinary Services for KHS, took over Magic's care and performed two surgeries on the young dog.

Magic during his rehabilitation at the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Kentucky Humane Society

He was first placed in foster care where he could be cared for and gain back confidence, and surgery removed bone fragments from his mouth and helped repair his shattered jaw.

"Magic went into a foster home with a Kentucky Humane Society staff member. In his foster home, Magic's caregivers patiently cared for and loved him until he was finally healed, both physically and emotionally," explained Mattingly.

On July 20, Magic was introduced to the people that would become his forever family. Melanie Gilzene and her family took Magic home as part of KHS's Foster First program which allows adopters a few weeks to get to know a pet before finalizing an adoption.

Pictures of Magic the dog in his foster home. He is now living happily with his new family where he is being spoilt and loved. Kentucky Humane Society

"To nobody's surprise, Melanie and her family fell in love with Magic, and they finalized his adoption on August 10," said Mattingly.

Magic has settled in quickly to his new home and is now being given all of the love and creature comforts he could ever want.

"He is loving his forever home and has settled in beautifully! He is currently being spoiled as an only pet and his parents have bought him many toys, treats, and even had T-shirts made that say things like 'Magic's Mom' on them," said Mattingly. "Magic is now living a great life in a loving home. We're so relieved that he can put his past behind him and enjoy life as a happy, healthy pup."

