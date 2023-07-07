Hearts Melt As Dog Forces Owner To Accept 'The Most' PDA During Commute

People kissing on the subway gives most people the absolute ick, but one demonstration of PDA has melted hearts on TikTok.

In the video posted by Talia, a dog trainer and co-owner of training academy New York Wolf Pack, her black German shepherd Ava can be seen sitting calmly on the floor of the subway. The camera then pans to a nearby seat, where a another dog is sitting on a man's lap, licking him all over the face.

"Really don't know why they can't just wait until they get home," reads the caption, while onscreen text says: "POV: your commute home is shared with the most PDA couple."

A stock image of a dog giving kisses. A dog and a man putting on a public display of affection on the way home has delighted viewers online. simonapilolla/Getty Images

A quick look at the rest of her TikTok reveals that the man in question is actually Talia's partner and business partner Doug, and the dog is their Dutch shepherd Brego.

On their TikTok profile, the dog trainers write: "Trained dogs are cooler."

Being able to calmly take a German shepherd and a Dutch shepherd on the subway is no mean feat, and undoubtedly due to their parents' professions both dogs have been through rigorous training.

Some dog owners only go as far as sit or stay, whereas others put in a lot of time and effort into training their dog meticulously.

"Dog training is crucial for so many reasons, and not just because it teaches your dog to mind their manners. Training also provides great mental stimulation for your pet, keeps them safe when you're out and about, and helps you and your dog forge a lifelong bond," argue pet advice site Wag Walking.

Training is an incredible way of keeping your dog safe. "Imagine for a moment that you're at your local dog park when someone leaves the gate open and your pup escapes," the pet advice site say. "Your fur-baby immediately starts following their nose in the direction of the delicious smells of a café just 50 yards away, but there's one very big problem: in between your pup and the café lies a busy road.

"Without training, your desperate calls for your dog to come back fall on deaf ears. But if you've trained your dog to come when called, you can rely on them to stop and return to your side."

Training can also be a great bonding exercise between you and your dog. When you do a little and often every day, you'll get to know your dog better, and they'll get to know you. They'll enjoy the stimulation and want to please you and that will only strengthen your relationship, making any advanced training you choose to do much easier.

The video has been viewed over 450,000 times and users on TikTok loved the PDA.

"Ugh get a kennel," joked one user on TikTok.

"That's a good man right there," said one user.

"Not sure if I'm more jealous of the cute dog or the cute guy," commented another user.

"The only acceptable type of PDA on public transit !!" wrote a fourth user.

Newsweek reached out to Talia and Doug via email for comment.

