How Dog Manages To Get Cone Off Head While Home Alone Caught on Camera

A dog is being applauded online after her hilarious method for removing a "cone of shame" was caught on camera.

In the viral video shared to TikTok by user @islatheviz, Isla the dog can be seen attempting to remove her recovery collar, prescribed after a recent trip to the vet.

Filmed on a pet cam, the vizsla tries various methods to get rid of the collar. At first, she bats at the plastic cone with her paw, before pointing her face down towards the floor and pulling at the offending collar instead.

When that fails, she paces around the room, before trying a third tactic—using both paws to pull the cone over her head. It takes all of her might, but the determined canine is successful. The cone pings off, with the force sending Isla flying across the room.

A dog lies on the floor while wearing a recovery collar.

Clearly amazed that her scheme actually worked, she stares at the cone, which has landed on her dog bed. She shakes her body in relief before trotting off, presumably to cause more mischief.

"Wait till the end," @islatheviz captioned the funny footage, which has received 1.3 million views.

Known as everything from an "Elizabethan collar" to "lampshades," recovery collars are plastic cones designed to stop pets from licking their wounds or stitches after surgery. However, they can also be used to prevent animals from irritating hot spots—patches of painful or infected skin—and other injuries.

In recent years, recovery collars have become known as "the cone of shame" online. This is thanks to the 2009 Pixar movie Up, in which a dopey Labrador called Dug is forced to wear one by his pack as a form of punishment.

Although they are important for helping hounds to heal, dogs are unsurprisingly not a fan of recovery collars. A 2020 study by the University of Sydney proved what most dog owners already know—that the "cone of shame" negatively impacts their pet's well-being because they obstruct their normal activities, with researchers recommending alternative methods such as inflatable collars, comfortable pet clothing and anti-itching medications.

TikTokers found the video hysterical, with the comical clip receiving more than 65,000 likes.

"Freeedooooommm," commented marcy x, while Sue Guerron said: "Mission accomplished!"

"Love that [she] realised two paws better than one!" wrote scotsjoker.

"That'll be no cone of shame for me! Thank you very much," joked Pauli.

"Clever girllll," commented Neom.

"Good riddance," said Becca B.

In the comments, @islatheviz confirmed that Isla was recovering nicely.

"She's doing well," they wrote. "The cone never went back on."

