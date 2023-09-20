Dog Missing For Days Is Found Underground in Emotional Vid: 'Never Give Up'

A social media video that chronicles how a dachshund went missing, only to be found by his owners two days later, has shocked audiences online.

The viral video, which has been viewed more than 12 million times since it was first shared, informed viewers that the miniature dachshund had gotten trapped in a tunnel underground after going missing days earlier while chasing rabbits.

Miraculously, the dog had managed to stay alive after two days underground without any apparent access to food or water, and he was reunited with his family once more after his owner dug into the ground tirelessly to find him.

"Our miniature dachshund went missing. Our dad did not give up looking and embarked on a two-day search without sleep," the video's creator wrote across the post, while audiences were shown shocking clips of the sausage dog reappearing from rubble underground.

The creator added that drain cameras and hearing equipment also helped the family locate the dog, and that with the support of their friends and other family members the dog was able to be saved.

The dog is seen in his owner's arms at the end of the emotional video clip, with the creator's family celebrating in the background.

"Never give up on your pets," the creator adds in the post.

Newsweek reached out to @AlexandraCorby for comment via TikTok to gain more insight into the dog's rescue.

The fact that the dachshund had been chasing rabbits is in line with the breed's most stereotypical traits. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the breed originating from Germany had been bred to hunt for badgers and rabbits. Pet descendants of these dachshunds tend to inherit the same love of chasing and digging.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on September 4 by @AlexandraCorby, the TikTok post has been liked by over 975,000 users and commented on more 3,000 times.

TikTokers have rejoiced at the dog's return to safety in the post's comments section. Some users had been left with even more questions about the nerve-wracking ordeal.

"How did he managed to get underground? And most of all how did he survive under there for so long? I am so glad he did and happy he's home safe," one user wrote.

"He was alive after two days? That's insane," shared a different user.

Another TikToker added: "Typical dachshund. Mine got stuck in a squirrel hole. Had to move a shed to dig her out. And they look for another hole to dig right away."

