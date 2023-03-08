Dog Needing Ears Tied Up With Scrunchie 'So She Can Eat' Melts Hearts

A viral video that features a dog after it had its ears put up with a hair tie in order to help her eat has melted hearts online.

Dogs come in many different shapes and sizes, which can either help or hinder them as they go about their normal tasks.

In footage shared by TikTok user Abigail Rose, who goes by the username wabbyrose, she explained she puts her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel's ears up so that she can eat.

As the video started, Rose mimed a voiceover asking if her dog Mel felt "bonita," Spanish for pretty or beautiful.

The video then cut to Mel with her ears being held up with a hair tie as the voiceover said: "I feel bonita."

In a final cut, Rose appeared once again and said "wonderful," while laughing as she faced the camera.

According to the American Kennel Club, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel "draws you in with his face."



It added: "The sweet, gentle, melting expression emanating from large, round eyes is a breed hallmark. Another is the silky, richly colored coat that can be one of four distinct varieties.

"Cavaliers may be aristocrats, but they gladly descend from their royal high horse for a backyard frolic or a squirrel chase. They get along nicely with children and other dogs.

"Adaptable Cavaliers do equally well with active owners and homebodies, they can be upbeat athletes or shameless couch potatoes, depending on an owner's lifestyle."

Since being shared on Monday, March 6, the video has attracted more than 230,200 likes and an estimated 24,400 likes.

The overwhelming number of comments were in praise of the dog, with some commenting that their own dogs did something similar.

TikTok user LizzieB said: "Very cute, but they have special bowls for dogs with long ears."

Viktorija added: "Cute, but you need a food snood. Life changing for Cavs at meal times."

Courtnie Roesler commented: "My cavalier rocks the man bun look when he eats too."

While Chrissy Haslett posted: "Mine always reminds me of a pineapple when I put his ears up like that."

