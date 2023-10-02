Dog Obsessively Playing Games on iPad Viewed More Than 127 Million Times

The moment a dog was caught on camera playing with an iPad has gained serious viral attention this week.

With more than 127 million views, the TikTok video of 6-month-old Ollie the dachshund has delighted the internet. "I'm going to need a new iPad," wrote his owner in the caption alongside the clip of Ollie jumping and bounding on the game.

Ollie is playing with a specially made pet-focused app on the tablet. Lively animations fly across the screen, designed to capture their attention and be something for dogs and cats to interact with.

This isn't the first time that a pet's behavior on an tablet game has captured viral attention. In 2022, an adorable kitten was dubbed "a gamer" when she was captured playing with a similar game.

Visual stimulation, moving images and sound effects on tablet games often capture the interest of dogs. As it became clear that our pets would have some interest in screens, people began to develop apps that were specifically made for animals.

In 2013, dog trainer Anna Jane Grossman developed a canine training class using iPads as teaching tools.

During the lesson, Grossman introduced dogs to touch-screen technology, teaching them hand-targeting before transitioning to their noses to interact with the screens.

At first, Grossman used creative incentives like smearing peanut butter on the iPad screens to engage the dogs, and eventually, the animals began to understand and interact with the devices.

The video of Ollie playing on the iPad has truly taken off online, with more than 143,000 comments on TikTok alone.

One commenter dubbed him an "iPad dog", while another wrote that the owner should get a "screen pawtector."

Viewer Rebecca Miller posted: "It's the gearing up that's getting me, he needs to recharge each time."

"I need to see the aftermath of the scratches," commented Diane Cervantes.

Another user wrote: "He's so aggressive with it."

While many pets will love the chance to play with a tablet, there are things that dogs owners should consider.

Sharp claws and enthusiasm could damage the device, so considering a screen protector is a good idea.

Similarly, supervising your pet while they play is essential, so that they don't become too fixated on the screen or destroy the item.

Just like with humans, limited use is also important. Dogs need physical exercise, mental stimulation and social interaction, and screen time cannot replace these things.

